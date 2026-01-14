403
Landslide Leaves Over Dozen Dead in DR Congo
(MENAFN) At least 13 fatalities have been confirmed following a devastating landslide that engulfed a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during the early morning hours Tuesday, triggered by torrential downpours, local media outlets reported.
The disaster struck approximately 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Monday) in Burutsi village, located within the Banaulengo locality of Walikale territory in North Kivu province, according to a local news platform.
Recovery teams have extracted 13 bodies from the wreckage thus far, including four minors, though local authorities warn dozens more victims may remain entombed beneath the earth and debris.
Residents from Burutsi and neighboring settlements have mobilized alongside official rescue operations, systematically sifting through the devastation to locate those still missing.
North Kivu has experienced a series of fatal landslides and flooding events in recent years, with casualties mounting especially during seasonal rainfall periods.
