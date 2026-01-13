Every Door Tells A Story: Dubai Displays Historic Doors That Shaped The City

Dubai's heritage doors are more than mere wooden panels - they are windows to the city's past, telling stories of craftsmanship, culture, and urban evolution. At the Dubai Doors exhibition in Nad Al Sheba Square, each carved detail and intricate motif reflects the authenticity, hospitality, and traditions that have shaped the emirate over decades, while inspiring today's designers and architects to connect the past with the present.

The exhibition, on till January 26, features teak doors from the 19th and 20th centuries, many double-leafed and adorned with symmetrical panels, fan-shaped motifs, diamond carvings, and vertical“anfs” reinforced by domed iron nails. Traditional locks, brass handles, and geometric motifs, such as five-pointed stars symbolising protection, highlight the intricate craftsmanship.

Some doors include "roshan" ventilation openings that allow light and airflow while maintaining privacy. In contrast, others feature Arabic calligraphy with Quranic verses and prayers, demonstrating the spiritual role of homes in historic Dubai. The central stiles often display continuous floral chains, combining aesthetic appeal with structural functionality.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, told Khaleej Times, "Heritage doors in Dubai are living documents. They reflect the life of old neighborhoods, showcasing the skill of local artisans and revealing the social, architectural, and security functions of traditional homes. They are far more than decorative elements - they are the memory and soul of the city."

Al Qassim emphasized the importance of community engagement, "We are organising live workshops and a Ramadan market at Deira Souq to help youth understand the value of our urban heritage and connect with their local identity. The next generation must see these doors not just as objects, but as symbols of culture and history.”

Safeguarding Dubai's urban identity is a strategic priority for the municipality. Efforts began with mapping more than six historic districts, cataloguing buildings by age, and documenting, restoring, and codifying authentic architectural elements.

“Our goal is not just to preserve old buildings,” Al Qassim said,“but to create a comprehensive urban pattern that reflects Dubai's uniqueness and ensures sustainability for future generations.”

Dubai's architectural character varies naturally across coastal, desert, and mountainous regions, and codifying these styles prevents incongruous designs in modern projects. Heritage protection follows global standards aligned with UNESCO guidelines, taking into account a building's age, materials, and its symbolic, social, and political significance.

Rapid urbanization poses a significant challenge. Dubai today attracts architects and creatives from around the world, each keen to leave their mark.“Without grounding the city in its heritage, we risk losing its character,” Al Qassim said.“That is why leadership prioritises integrating heritage with modernity in landmarks such as Jumeirah and the Burj Khalifa district, ensuring the present harmonises with the past.”

Beyond documentation and restoration, heritage efforts include research on sustainable urban solutions. Traditional materials, such as wood from heritage doors, are being integrated with modern materials like aluminum and PVC without compromising authenticity. Partnerships with universities involve students in designing solutions that preserve identity while embracing urban growth.

“Highlighting traditional crafts, such as Talli plasterwork, teaches new generations about the aesthetic sense and cultural richness of their ancestors,” Al Qassim noted.“It shows that beauty existed even in simple lifestyles, and these principles can inspire contemporary architecture.”

Historical designs, such as wind towers (Barjeel) for natural cooling, inner courtyards for ventilation, and winding alleyways (Sikkak) for privacy, are being studied to inform modern urban solutions.

Preserving urban heritage is a cornerstone of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Historic areas such as Deira and Bur Dubai are not just locations; they are the city's memory.“If we fail to protect them, we lose part of our history,” Al Qassim said.