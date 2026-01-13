Govt Highlights National AI Literacy Program, YUVA AI For All On National Youth Day

MENAFN - KNN India)Marking National Youth Day on January 12, the government highlighted the National AI Literacy Program and its flagship course, YUVA AI for All, as a key initiative to equip young citizens with foundational knowledge of artificial intelligence.

The programme seeks to align youth empowerment with the skills and responsibilities required in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

The National AI Literacy Program was launched at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Summit in Jaipur on January 6, 2026, by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The initiative is aligned with the Government's vision of a Viksit Bharat, the expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure, and India's commitment to inclusive, responsible and democratic adoption of AI.

As part of the programme, the YUVA AI for All course has been positioned as an accessible entry point to AI learning. With a duration of just over four hours, the course requires no prior technical background and is designed to make AI literacy a core life skill.

The curriculum covers fundamental concepts, including the basics of artificial intelligence, underlying technologies, practical applications for learning and creativity, ethical considerations, and the future trajectory of AI.

Speaking earlier on the initiative, Ashwini Vaishnaw had emphasised the importance of building basic AI awareness among citizens, particularly the youth.

He noted that a foundational understanding of AI how it works, where it is applied and how it should be used responsibly can significantly enhance productivity, especially for small-scale enterprises.

He added that the programme aims to mobilise around one million learners over the next year.

The course is being made available free of cost in 11 Indian languages Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu across major digital learning platforms, including FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi and DIKSHA.

Learners who complete the course will receive an official certificate from the Government of India.

Conceived as a long-term and scalable initiative rather than a one-time intervention, YUVA AI for All is intended to lay the foundation for a nationwide AI literacy movement.

Through coordinated efforts involving ministries, state governments, educational institutions, industry and digital platforms, the programme aims to prepare India's youth for the opportunities and responsibilities of an AI-enabled future, while reinforcing the country's leadership in the use of AI for public good.

(KNN Bureau)