Hawaiian Bros Names Shannon Scott Chief Marketing Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros announced today that Shannon Scott has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, bringing a track record of high impact brand building, strategic leadership, and deep experience guiding organizations through periods of rapid growth. Scott will oversee brand strategy, national and local marketing, digital engagement, menu storytelling, and market entry strategy as Hawaiian Bros expands into new regions and scales its franchising program.

“Shannon is the kind of leader who elevates the entire organization, bringing strategic discipline, creativity, and an instinct for how to build brands people care about,” said Scott Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Bros.“She has led at the highest levels, and understands how to align vision, message, and execution. As we continue to open new markets and support a growing network of franchise partners, her leadership will strengthen our brand everywhere guests encounter us.”

Scott joined Hawaiian Bros in a fractional capacity following her tenure as Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Executive Vice President at the American Academy of Family Physicians, where she led enterprise level strategy, marketing, communications, and member engagement. Her leadership included guiding national initiatives, unifying messaging across a large organization, and shaping the strategic direction for a broad, mission driven membership base.

Before her tenure in healthcare, Scott spent more than a decade as a marketing executive at Applebee's, one of the nation's largest and most recognizable restaurant brands. During that time, she helped steward systemwide brand initiatives, supported franchise operators across the country, and contributed to national campaigns during a period of high visibility and cultural relevance for the concept. Her experience leading marketing across a large franchise organization gives her a deep understanding of how to strengthen brand consistency, support operators, and build marketing systems that scale. She is widely respected for her ability to collaborate with franchisees, align stakeholders, and deliver marketing programs that drive both guest connection and business results. Her background reflects both the operational reality of how restaurants grow and the strategic perspective required to scale brands with consistency and clarity.

“I'm excited to 'officially' join Hawaiian Bros at a moment filled with immense opportunity,” said Scott, who began her work with and making a positive impact on Hawaiian Bros a little more than a year ago.“This brand has a powerful story, an unmistakable energy, and a culture rooted in genuine hospitality. My focus will be strengthening the emotional connection guests feel for Hawaiian Bros, building a marketing platform that supports franchisees in every market, and ensuring we introduce the brand with impact as we expand across the country.”

Scott's official appointment comes as Hawaiian Bros continues to accelerate its growth trajectory. The company has entered new regions, welcomed experienced multiunit franchise operators, and executed a disciplined development roadmap that has established Hawaiian Bros as one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the United States. Her leadership will strengthen brand strategy, market entry, and support for franchise partners as Hawaiian Bros continues its national expansion.

As Hawaiian Bros expands into additional territories, Scott will lead the brand strategy that shapes first impressions, unifies storytelling, and delivers a marketing system designed to scale with consistency and strength across both company and franchise development.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we live the Aloha Spirit, a commitment to kindness, connection, and bringing out the best in one another. Our core values of Mutual Respect, Harmony, Gratitude, Integrity, Innovation, and Fun guide how we work, how we care for our teams, and how we show up for our guests and communities. We do what is right, lead with appreciation, and bring curiosity, creativity, and joy to every experience we create.

Since opening in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has become one of the country's standout fast casual brands, earning recognition as the Number One Fastest Growing Company on Ingram's Corporate Report 100, making a Top Ten debut on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List of America's hottest startup fast casual brands, being named one of QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For, and appearing multiple times on the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Today, we own and operate over 70 restaurants in 12 states and growing, serving craveable island inspired fare with unmatched hospitality. Discover

