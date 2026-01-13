Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey reports strong retail sales growth in November

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s retail sector saw strong growth in November, with sales rising 14.2% year-on-year, according to reports citing the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Trade sales volume also increased 7.1% annually, while wholesale trade rose 3.3%. Food, drink, and tobacco sales climbed 11.8%, non-food items rose 15.9%, and automotive fuel sales increased 10.2%.

Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumped 24.4% compared with last year, while online sales grew 16.6%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.5%, with trade sales up 0.5% and wholesale sales increasing 0.1%.

