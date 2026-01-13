NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or the“Company”), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with DS Dansuk Co., Ltd., a publicly listed company on the Seoul Stock Exchange and a leading South Korean industrial enterprise, to cooperate on the development, localization, and deployment of Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) systems in South Korea.

This MOU establishes a formal framework for collaboration that positions NANO Nuclear at the center of South Korea's next-generation clean energy transformation, while opening powerful new industrial, regulatory, and institutional networks to advance NANO's microreactor designs, including the KRONOS MMR TM Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (known as an HTGR).

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Signs MOU with DS Dansuk to Advance Micro Modular Reactor Deployment in South Korea

A Powerful Industrial Partner

The MOU highlights the growing global commercial interest in NANO Nuclear's reactor designs as the Company advances construction, testing, and regulatory approval efforts to bring its microreactor technologies to market.

DS Dansuk is a well-established South Korean company with deep capabilities in energy, chemical processing, advanced manufacturing, and industrial services, and longstanding relationships across South Korea's industrial ecosystem. Under the MOU, DS Dansuk will serve as NANO Nuclear's primary local industrial coordinator, supporting site identification, supply chain localization, regulatory engagement, and institutional partnerships in South Korea.

Crucially, DS Dansuk is expected to provide NANO Nuclear with access to:



Potential Korean industrial customers seeking reliable, carbon-free baseload energy.



Domestic manufacturing and supply-chain partners capable of supporting reactor localization utilizing NANO Nuclear's modular and replicable designs.



Key regulatory and institutional stakeholders and knowledge of the regulatory landscape.

Academic and research institutions supporting workforce development and nuclear innovation.



DS Dansuk's network is expected to significantly accelerate NANO Nuclear's ability to move from design to deployment in one of the world's most sophisticated nuclear and industrial markets.

Han Seung-uk, Chair of DS Dansuk, said, "This agreement with Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE), which is unrivaled in next-generation reactor technology, will be an important turning point in implementing carbon-neutral solutions."

Figure 2 - NANO Nuclear Energy Signs MOU with DS Dansuk to Advance Micro Modular Reactor Deployment in South Korea

Advancing Korea's“One Factory, One MMR” Vision

The MOU specifically supports South Korea's emerging“One Factory, One MMR” strategy-an approach aimed at co-locating clean nuclear microreactors directly at industrial sites to provide secure, always-on energy without burdening the national grid.

Under the MOU, NANO Nuclear and DS Dansuk will also cooperate to:



Customize NANO Nuclear's KRONOS HTGR-based microreactor for South Korean industrial applications.



Develop licensing and certification pathways aligned with South Korean nuclear standards.



Identify pilot and first-of-a-kind deployment sites at factories and industrial campuses.



Establish localized manufacturing and workforce training pipelines.

Define commercialization and deployment strategies tailored to South Korea and the broader Asian market.



A Strategic Gateway to Asia for NANO Nuclear

The collaboration with DS Dansuk represents a major step forward in NANO Nuclear's international growth strategy. South Korea is widely regarded as one of the most technically advanced nuclear markets in the world, and success there provides a strong foundation for expansion across Asia, including Japan, Southeast Asia, and other energy-intensive economies seeking reliable, low-carbon power.

“DS Dansuk is exactly the type of commercial partner NANO Nuclear needs as we expand into Asia,” said Jay Yu, President and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy.“They bring industrial credibility, manufacturing depth, regulatory access, and trusted supply chain relationships throughout South Korea. This MOU opens doors that would otherwise take years to unlock, and it positions NANO Nuclear as a serious long-term participant in Asia's clean energy future.”

Building a Scalable, Global Microreactor Platform

The MOU is intentionally structured as a non-exclusive, non-binding framework designed to lead rapidly into project-specific, binding agreements, allowing both parties to move quickly while preserving flexibility. Each company retains ownership of its intellectual property and commercialization rights, while benefiting from close operational coordination.

By combining NANO Nuclear's advanced microreactor technology and U.S. regulatory experience with DS Dansuk's industrial reach and domestic leadership in South Korea, the collaboration creates the potential for a scalable model for MMR deployment not only in South Korea, but throughout Asia and beyond. All of this potential is driven by the modular design and component replicability that is at the core of NANO Nuclear's cutting edge HTGR technology.

The MOU is a non-binding statement of intention outlining the proposed collaboration between NANO Nuclear and DS Dansuk. The companies will explore the potential for entering into definitive documentation related to their collaboration, either generally or on a project-by-project basis, in the future as circumstances warrant.

About DS Dansuk Co., Ltd.

DS Dansuk Co., Ltd. is publicly listed on the Seoul Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 017860 and a South Korea–based industrial enterprise with operations spanning energy, chemical processing, and advanced manufacturing. The company is actively pursuing clean energy solutions through strategic partnerships and is committed to supporting Korea's transition to a secure, low-carbon industrial energy system.

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel supply chain, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.),“ ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR TM, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements include those regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's MOU with DS Dansuk as described herein and also the Company's future plans generally. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23, 2025 Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

