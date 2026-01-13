403
Siberian hospital reports deaths of nine newborns over New Year
(MENAFN) Nine newborns die over the New Year period at a maternity hospital in Novokuznetsk, in Russia’s Kemerovo region, according to reports.
The Russian Investigative Committee announces that multiple criminal cases have been opened and an official investigation launched following the deaths. While the exact causes are not disclosed, authorities suspect negligence by hospital staff in the care of the infants.
The regional Health Ministry confirms the fatalities and states that the hospital has been closed for quarantine. Between December 1 and January 11, 234 births were recorded at the facility, including 17 babies delivered in extremely critical condition.
Novokuznetsk, a city of over 500,000 residents, has two maternity hospitals. After the closure of the affected hospital, all expectant mothers were transferred to the remaining facility.
The Speaker of Russia’s upper parliament chamber, Valentina Matviyenko, calls the incident “a tragedy for the state” and instructs senators to closely follow the investigation.
Meanwhile, the head physician of the hospital, Vitaly Kheraskov, is dismissed from his position. He comments that the deceased infants were born with pre-existing pathologies, according to reports.
