Govt Ties Up With Netflix On Skilling Initiative To Boost India's Innovation Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India (PSA) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday announced a partnership with Netflix to launch Inspiring Innovators-Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaaan -- a skilling initiative aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Inspiring Innovators – Naye Bharat Ki Nayi Pehchaaan underscores the role of storytelling, skilling, and start-ups in strengthening India's innovation ecosystem.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and implemented by Graphiti Studios, showcases the contributions of eight Indian start-ups identified by the Office of the PSA for their work in driving social-impact innovation.

These start-ups are featured through eight short, animated films created by students from eight universities across India, including the National Institute of Design, Chitkara University, Satyajit Ray Institute of Film and Television, and several others.

The voiceovers for the films were recorded by participants from the Voicebox -- a skilling initiative by Netflix in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

“Inspiring Innovators was designed to highlight innovation with social relevance while also strengthening skills and knowledge pathways. By bringing together start-ups and students through a creative process, and with skilling support enabled through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity and industry mentorship, the programme reflects a holistic approach to building India's innovation ecosystem, connecting policy intent with talent development and real-world application," said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, PSA.

“Inspiring Innovators reflects a shared commitment to recognising innovation that delivers real social value. By combining storytelling with hands-on skilling, the initiative brings together government, industry, and young creators to showcase ideas shaping India's innovation ecosystem in a meaningful and inclusive way,” added Mahima Kaul, Director, Global Affairs, Netflix India.

Designed as a storytelling-and-skilling-led programme under the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, the initiative provided hands-on creative experience to a cohort of 26 students from diverse parts of India.

Fifty per cent of the participants were women, with several students coming from Tier-2 cities.

The students were mentored by experts from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, and Graphiti Studios, gaining practical, real-world exposure to industry processes.

“As storytelling enters a new era shaped by creators and emerging technologies, initiatives like Inspiring Innovators highlight how creativity can be applied in the service of society,” Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, for Information & Broadcasting.