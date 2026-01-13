Mobile Land Registration To Facilitate People Aged 80 And Above In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) The Nitish government has announced the introduction of Mobile Registration Units to facilitate elderly people aged 80 years and above in registration of their land and flat from the comfort of their homes.

It has often been observed that senior citizens face significant difficulties in completing land or flat registration due to physical limitations and procedural complexities.

To address this issue, the Bihar government has decided to provide doorstep land registration services to elderly citizens in this age group.

Announcing the decision through a written statement posted on his official social media account on Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that senior citizens aged 80 years or above will now be able to avail all land and flat registration services from their homes, if required.

"The Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department will provide document registration services within a fixed timeframe through Mobile Registration Units. Applicants can apply online for this service, and the concerned department will ensure that the registration process is completed within seven working days," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the government's broader governance agenda, CM Nitish said that after the formation of the new government on November 20, 2025, the state has begun implementing the 'Seven Resolutions–3' programme to place Bihar among the developed states in the country.

"The core objective of the seventh resolution, 'Respect for All – Ease of Living', is to reduce the difficulties faced by citizens in their daily lives and to make governance more citizen-friendly. We are continuously taking important decisions in this direction," he said.

The Chief Minister also announced another significant reform related to land transactions.

He said that buyers and sellers often face problems due to the lack of updated land information at the time of registration.

To address this, a new system is being introduced under which the Registration Department will obtain updated land status information from the Circle Office and provide it to applicants before registration, upon request.

"This system will ensure transparency and provide accurate land-related information to buyers and sellers, thereby preventing disputes and inconvenience," he added.

CM Nitish said that officials of the concerned departments have been instructed to implement both initiatives with effect from April 1.

He expressed confidence that these measures would greatly benefit senior citizens and improve the overall land registration process in the state.

The Chief Minister also invited public feedback on the new system, stating that suggestions can be submitted until January 19, 2026, through the prescribed channels.