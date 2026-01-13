403
Santa Catarina's Beaches Fill With Argentines As Prices And Payments Tilt In Brazil's Favor
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A record year for foreign arrivals in Brazil is being driven heavily by Argentines, with Santa Catarina one of the biggest winners.
The money story is not just exchange rates: cheaper lodging, new direct flights, and easier digital payments are compounding the pull.
The state is preparing for peak-season pressure as culture events and beach demand collide with local infrastructure limits.
Santa Catarina is living a familiar summer scene: long lines of cars with Argentine plates, Spanish mixing with Portuguese at supermarkets, and packed beaches from Canasvieiras to Ingleses.
But this season's“invasion” has a sharper economic edge and a new financial twist: Argentines can increasingly pay like locals, often without cash. Brazil ended 2025 with a record 9.29 million international arrivals.
Argentines were the single largest group, with 3.39 million visitors nationwide. In Santa Catarina, foreign entries rose 50% in 2025 to 741,401, up from roughly 495,000 in 2024.
December alone brought 89,421 foreign arrivals, a 12.32% increase year on year. Argentines dominated the state's mix, with 464,690 entries, far ahead of Chile's 211,000 and much smaller totals from Uruguay and Paraguay.
Argentina boosts Florianópolis tourism
The appeal starts with pricing. Argentine outlets and travelers have compared beach holidays at home with Florianópolis and concluded that Brazil often wins on lodging and everyday meals.
That calculus has been reinforced by currency dynamics: the real held up far better than the peso against the dollar through 2025, making Brazilian prices look stable and, to many Argentines, surprisingly affordable.
Access is also improving. GOL began routes linking Florianópolis with Córdoba and Rosário and projected a 14% increase in summer operations, citing 3,698 flights in the season.
Local officials have talked openly about the scale they expect, including projections of up to two million Argentine tourists on the coast.
The biggest change may be payment convenience. Tools now allow Argentines to pay Brazilian merchants via Pix-style flows, with conversion handled behind the scenes.
Mercado Pago has promoted Pix payments for Argentine tourists using peso balances, while partnerships like PagBrasil and COELSA aim to connect a wide network of Argentine banks and wallets to Pix acceptance.
Culture is riding the wave too. Florianópolis is hosting the first Brazilian edition of Cosquín Rock on January 13, bringing major River Plate names alongside Brazilian acts-another reason the city feels, for some visitors, like home.
