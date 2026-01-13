UAE, The Philippines Sign CEPA During Marcos Visit What This Means For Both Nations

The United Arab Emirates and the Philippines formalised a new chapter in their economic relations today with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, signed during an official ceremony witnessed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, is set to provide a transformative step in bilateral relations and help fuel a new era of economic opportunities between the two nations.

Marcos' current visit to the UAE is his first overseas trip in 2026. During his stay in the country, he also plans to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week which take place from January 11 to January 15 in the UAE Capital.

New era of trade, investment cooperation

In comments on signing the CEPA with the Philippines, Sheikh Mohamed said the relationship between the UAE and the Philippines continues to flourish, underpinned by a shared vision to broaden cooperation in ways that serve the mutual interests of both countries.

He expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would represent a major step forward in bilateral cooperation, contributing to both countries' shared development goals. He also noted that the signing of the agreement reflects the UAE's ongoing commitment to building global partnerships that foster economic growth, prosperity, and long-term opportunities for future generations.

He said on X: "This agreement further cements our two countries' close and longstanding ties, and paves the way for a new era of trade and investment cooperation between us."

The CEPA was signed by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Philippines Secretary of Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

What it means for the UAE?

The UAE-Philippines CEPA represents a significant addition to the UAE's global trade programme and opens a new chapter in the country's long history of economic cooperation.

Bilateral non-oil trade totalled $940 million (Dh3.5 billion) in 2024, and surpassed $853.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a 22.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

The UAE is the Philippines' top export market among Arab and African countries, as well as its 17th largest trade partner globally. Overall, the CEPA is forecast to increase the UAE's GDP by $2.4 billion by 2032. The CEPA programme is a key pillar of the UAE's foreign trade approach, which aims to increase non-oil foreign trade to $1.1 trillion by 2031.

In 2024, the programme contributed to the UAE's record non-oil trade figure of $810 billion, marking a 14 per cent year-on-year increase.

With 32 agreements concluded, and 14 having entered into force, the CEPA programme reflects the UAE's commitment to open, rules-based trade to drive economic growth and diversification, and expand opportunities for UAE businesses with high-growth markets around the world.

What it means for the Philippines?

The CEPA will be the Philippines' first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country, aimed at expanding the Philippine market's access to the region.

It will reduce tariffs and unnecessary barriers to trade, boost bilateral investment flows, and create opportunities in vital sectors such as electrical equipment, financial services, agriculture, and precious metals. The deal will also help to boost private-sector collaboration, build more resilient supply chains, facilitate greater people-to-people knowledge transfer, and empower SMEs to expand their global operations.

(With inputs from WAM)