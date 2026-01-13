Dubai Police Warn Motorists Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates

Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident causing traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the highway in the direction heading towards the Mall of the Emirates.

Google Maps showed a red-coloured stretch which indicates that traffic is heavy. Authorities have called on drivers to exercise caution.

While being careful and avoiding distractions, it is also important to avoid slowing down excessively to look at the site of the accident. The behaviour, known as rubbernecking, not only delays emergency response but can also trigger secondary accidents.

Experts have previously told Khaleej Times that this habit could lead to a Dh1,000 fine and vehicle impoundment for 14 days in some emirates.