Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Police Warn Motorists Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates

Dubai Police Warn Motorists Of Accident On Sheikh Zayed Road Before Mall Of Emirates


2026-01-13 02:30:44
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident causing traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road. The accident occurred on the highway in the direction heading towards the Mall of the Emirates.

Google Maps showed a red-coloured stretch which indicates that traffic is heavy. Authorities have called on drivers to exercise caution.

Recommended For You India man arrested for trying to derail Heera Group probe that affected UAE investors

While being careful and avoiding distractions, it is also important to avoid slowing down excessively to look at the site of the accident. The behaviour, known as rubbernecking, not only delays emergency response but can also trigger secondary accidents.

Experts have previously told Khaleej Times that this habit could lead to a Dh1,000 fine and vehicle impoundment for 14 days in some emirates.

MENAFN13012026000049011007ID1110594097



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search