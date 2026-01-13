'Brother, Lifelong Companion': UAE President Gifts Sheikh Mohammed Photo Album

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed gifted Sheikh Mohammed a signed commemorative photo album highlighting key moments from their shared journey in service of the UAE and its record of achievement. The gesture marked 20 years of Sheikh Mohammed leading the federal government.

In a message inscribed in the album, the President expressed his pride in working alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid throughout this journey, praising his inspirational and exceptional leadership.

He wrote: "My brother and lifelong companion, I present to you this album, which records highlights from our shared journey in service of the UAE and proud moments of national achievement. I pray to God to bless you with continued good health and wellbeing to carry on your work and accomplishments for the sake of the UAE and its people."

20 years of Dubai under Sheikh Mohammed

Twenty years ago, on January 4, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, assumed leadership of the emirate and set in motion a vision that would redefine what the city could become.

Under his leadership, Dubai has evolved into a place where ambition knows no limits and where the impossible is routinely transformed into reality.

From space exploration to shaping world-class infrastructure, Sheikh Mohammed has led with an unwavering belief in possibility. His forward-thinking approach has positioned Dubai as a global benchmark for innovation, resilience, and future-ready cities.