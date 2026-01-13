403
Brazil's Ibovespa Opens 2026 On Edge As Bank Master Probe Meets Fed Drama
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Brazil's stock market started the week looking sturdy on the surface and uneasy underneath. The Ibovespa closed Monday at 163,150.35, down 0.13%, while the dollar finished near R$ 5.3725 ($995,000 per million reais).
Early Tuesday pricing pointed to a cautious rebound in futures, with Ibovespa futures around 165,186, off 0.11% overnight, and a range between 164,300 and 165,805. USD/BRL was near 5.3757.
The local story remains Banco Master. The Central Bank has asked the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to inspect the liquidation process, explicitly seeking legal certainty.
That is a conservative, institution-first move, and markets tend to like rulebook clarity. But until the facts are sealed, bank stocks carry a risk premium, and that drag is visible in index tone.
Macro added little comfort. The Focus survey edged 2026 inflation to 4.05%, kept the Selic call at 12.25% for December, and projected year-end FX at 5.50 with GDP growth of 1.80%.
Markets rise despite debt concerns
Separately, the Treasury worsened its debt trajectory, penciling gross debt up to 88.6% of GDP by 2032. Globally, risk assets looked strong but headline-driven.
In the U.S., stocks finished higher and at records (Dow 49,590.20; S&P 6,977.32; Nasdaq 23,733.90), after early weakness tied to renewed political pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius summed up the mood:“Obviously there are more concerns that Fed independence is going to be under the gun.” Europe also printed highs, and Asia stayed bid, with Japan surging overnight.
On the Ibovespa tape, the top winners were Vamos (+8.18%), Assaí (+4.55%), Brava Energia (+4.50%), SLC Agrícola (+2.81%), and Yduqs (+2.36%).
The biggest losers were Cury (-3.97%), Sabesp (-3.71%), Direcional (-2.58%), Magazine Luiza (-2.25%), and C&A (-2.22%). Oil and iron ore helped the heavyweights, with Brent near $63.87 and Dalian ore at 822.50 yuan ($117.88).
Technically, the daily trend still looks constructive, but the 4-hour chart is cooling. RSI sits near 58 on 4H and about 61 on 1D, while weekly RSI near 71 signals a strong, extended run.
The market's near-term map is simple: hold 162,600–163,500 to keep the grind higher; lose it and 161,980 becomes the next test.
Brazil's main index is stuck near 163,000 as Banco Master uncertainty weighs on banks and confidence.
U.S. markets hit records, but the global mood is still shaped by fresh pressure on the Federal Reserve.
Commodities and heavyweight stocks are cushioning the downside, even as momentum cools on shorter charts.
