CPI-M Jolted As Three Time Kerala MLA Ayisha Potty Joins Congress

Thiruvananthapuram Jan 13 (IANS) In a major political setback for Kerala's ruling CPI-M, three-time former party MLA Ayisha Potty on Tuesday formally joined the Congress, sending shockwaves through the Left establishment and giving a morale boost to the Opposition ahead of the Assembly elections.

A lawyer by profession, Potty represented the Kottarakara Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, beginning in 2006, earning a reputation as a formidable grassroots leader.

Her political journey took a dramatic turn in 2021 when she was denied a ticket by the CPI-M, reportedly following a steady deterioration in her relationship with the party leadership, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The estrangement deepened further when she was later eased out of organisational responsibilities at the grassroots level, effectively marginalising her within the party.

The first public indication of Potty's political shift came when she made a surprise appearance at a memorial meeting for former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, a Congress stalwart for whom she had openly expressed deep respect.

That appearance triggered speculations, which were confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had hinted at "major surprises" in store.

Within an hour, he was seen escorting Potty to the forefront of an ongoing Congress protest outside the Lok Bhavan.

Satheesan announced that state Congress President Sunny Joseph would formally induct her into the party.

Potty was later invited to address the gathering, which included Congress General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Deepa Das Munshi, along with senior State leaders.

In an emotional but firm speech, she said she was prepared for personal attacks on social media following her decision.

"I know I will be abused in the coming days, but I am not afraid. I was given opportunities by the party I belonged to, and I acknowledge that. I will not speak about my experiences there. I assure you all that I will always stand with the people," she said.

Potty first shot to prominence in 2006 when she stunned Kerala's political circles by defeating veteran leader R. Balakrishnan Pillai, earning the tag of a "giant killer".

Veteran Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh remarked wryly that the Congress had long tried to defeat her at the polls, "but never succeeded - now we won't have to".

Her entry is expected to sharpen political equations in central and southern Kerala, adding to the CPI-M's growing concerns of erosion within its ranks.