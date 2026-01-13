Streaming Service HBO Max Launched In Switzerland

The media group includes the film studio Warner Bros, the streaming service Discovery+, news networks such as CNN, channels such as HBO and Eurosport and the comic universe DC Comics. The company called the launch in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg a“significant step in its European expansion”. The UK and Ireland are to follow in March.

The US pay-TV broadcaster HBO (Home Box Office) is known for its award-winning series such as The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Succession and The White Lotus. At the launch, subscribers can watch the highly acclaimed hospital series The Pitt, the historical series The Seduction and the Golden Globes winner One Battle After Another, among others.

With HBO Max, the battle in the crowded streaming market is intensifying. In addition to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV as well as the media libraries of SRF, ARD, ZDF and Arte, private providers such as Blue+ are also vying for the audience.

