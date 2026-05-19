Rajkumar Hirani's Streaming Production Debut Sets July 3 Release
The show offers just enough to draw audiences into its quirky, rooted and unpredictable world, while keeping the larger story completely under wraps.
Talking about the project, Rajkumar Hirani said,“I've always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. Pritam and Pedro have a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense”.
He further mentioned,“The long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey. It's been an exciting experience, and I'm happy to partner with JioHotstar for it”.
Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, said,“At JioHotstar, we believe some of the most compelling stories are the ones that feel deeply rooted yet universally entertaining. Stories filled with warmth, humour, emotion and human connection have always had a special place in audiences' hearts, and there are few storytellers who have shaped that space as distinctively and consistently as Rajkumar Hirani. We are incredibly excited to partner with him for Pritam and Pedro as he makes his streaming debut, bringing his uniquely loved storytelling voice to long-format entertainment in a fresh and immersive way for audiences across the country”.
'Pritam and Pedro' is set to release on July 3, 2026 on JioHotstar.
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