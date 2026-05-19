Vashu Bhagnani Hails IPR Court Order Vs Tips Music A 'Producers' Victory'

Court Grants Interim Protection in IPR Dispute

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has welcomed the interim protection granted to Puja Entertainment in its ongoing legal dispute against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights, calling the court's decision a "victory for all producers." The matter is linked to films including 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Biwi No. 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa' and 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'. The case also concerns the proposed release and exploitation of Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'

In statements issued to the press through Bhagnani's lawyer, it was asserted that the court's "status quo" order applies to all music rights, songs and films mentioned in the suit. "I believe they have not gone through the court order carefully. The order clearly states that the entire music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the plaintiff's suit are covered under the 'status quo' order," the lawyer said. The statement further added, "Certainly, all actors, director David Dhawan, producers, technicians, and every other person involved in the matter will have to appear before the Court and submit their reply; otherwise, they may be liable to face contempt of court proceedings."

'A Victory for All Producers'

Bhagnani's legal team also described the interim relief as an important development for producers in the film industry. "Certainly, this is a victory for all producers, and they must come together to assert and protect their rights," the statement read, adding, "Music companies have been earning enormous revenues from the open market based on investments and rights originally belonging to producers."

The producer further alleged that remixed and recreated songs were being monetised without proper permissions. Referring to the recreation of songs from his films, the lawyer stated, "If someone misuses it without my consent, my rights are directly affected and it also causes me substantial financial loss." The statement also claimed that neither Bhagnani nor his company had been informed about the alleged recreation of the songs. "No, they neither approached me nor informed me in any manner regarding the recreation of the song," it said.

Bhagnani has argued that producers historically granted only music rights and not rights related to video streaming, social media or OTT exploitation. "Even during that era, producers had granted only music rights and not video streaming rights, social media rights, or OTT platform rights, from which music companies are now generating huge revenues," the statement said. The legal comments also referred to remixes as "derivative works," adding that they "generally cannot be legally released or monetized without obtaining proper authorization from both the owner of the master recording and the holder of the publishing rights."

The Root of the Dispute

Speaking to ANI about the dispute, Bhagnani had earlier said the issue dates back several years and revolves around the rights to songs from his films. "This is a victory for our producers... In 2018, I said, 'It's been many years since the movie's release, so we want our rights back'," Bhagnani said.

The 'Chunnari Chunnari' Incident

He also recalled discussions surrounding the use of the song Chunnari Chunnari. "Suddenly, one day, they said, 'If you want music, take it from us... You are like a family'," he stated. Bhagnani alleged that the song was later recreated and filmed with Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde without proper discussion. "One to one and a half years passed. Suddenly, our song 'Chunnari Chunnari' was launched," he said, adding, "I was pushed to go to court." He further said that his personal relationship with those involved made the matter more emotional for him. "How can an ethical person shoot my songs for someone else?... If some other director did this, I wouldn't be hurt that much," Bhagnani said.

A Call for Unity and Royalties

Calling the issue of intellectual property and royalties "very serious," the producer said filmmakers should continue earning from the rights connected to the films they finance. "When you make a film, the producer is the first to bring in money for the movie... in the next 10 years, if I get music, video, or digital rights, I can earn royalties," he said.

Bhagnani also expressed hope that more producers would unite on the issue. "I want that through this, 50 or more producers should come with me and stand together," he said, adding that he would follow the court's final order in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)