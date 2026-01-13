403
UK study prompts new guidance on children’s screen time
(MENAFN) Parents of children under five in the UK will soon receive official guidance on managing screen time, following research linking excessive device use to delayed language development.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the recommendations, set for publication in April, will be developed “with parents, not dictated to them,” according to reports.
“By age two, almost all children – around 98% – are watching screens such as mobiles, tablets, and TV every day, during a critical period for language development,” Phillipson noted, highlighting studies showing some toddlers struggle to communicate or concentrate when beginning nursery or school.
Government findings indicate that children with around five hours of daily screen exposure acquire “significantly” fewer words than peers with less screen time.
Phillipson emphasized that screens are “not going anywhere,” but encouraged more mindful use, suggesting educational apps or reading together on a device. Alternative activities, including talking, playing, and reading, will also be promoted in the guidance.
“Like so many parents, I’ve had evenings where you give in when your little one wants ‘just one more’ episode … But we’re beginning to see the risks when ‘just one more’ starts to add up,” she said.
Research also revealed disparities in early literacy: 77% of children from the highest-income families are read to daily at age two, compared with 32% in the lowest-income groups.
The Department for Education said the guidance will be shaped through consultations with parents, educators, and experts, led by the Children’s Commissioner for England and a government scientific adviser.
