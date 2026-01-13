MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EdgeTI Appoints the Honorable Lucian Niemeyer, CEO and Chair of Building Cyber Security and Former Assistant Secretary of Defense, to Its Industry Advisory Council

January 13, 2026 3:01 AM EST | Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software that enables AI-driven digital twins, today announced the appointment of the Honorable Lucian Niemeyer to its Industry Advisory Council (IAC). Mr. Niemeyer joins edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, and fellow advisors in advancing the IAC's mission to expand adoption of edgeCoreTM digital twin solutions that increase situational awareness and accelerate action at the speed of relevance.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Key Highlights



Industry Advisory Council was assembled to help accelerate digital twin adoption and safeguard AI solutions.

Lucian Niemeyer brings decades of national security, critical infrastructure, energy resilience, and cyber-physical risk leadership across government, defense, and the private sector. Mr. Niemeyer currently serves as CEO & Chair of Building Cyber Security, the founder of The Niemeyer Group LLC, and manages the United Coalition for Advanced Nuclear Power, contributing expertise at the intersection of cybersecurity and resilient energy systems.

Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI said:

"The IAC is tasked to expand relationships and promote the use of edgeCoreTM digital twin solutions, Lucian Niemeyer's leadership in cyber-physical security, operational resilience, and mission assurance brings exactly the perspective our customers need as they modernize operations across increasingly complex, high-consequence environments."

Lucian Niemeyer said:

"In today's world, cyber threats, operational disruption, and energy resilience challenges demand integrated, decision-ready visibility. edgeTI's edgeCoreTM platform is purpose-built to unify systems and data into operational digital twins that help leaders detect change, evaluate options, and act with speed and confidence. I'm honored to join the Industry Advisory Council and support edgeTI's mission."

Mr. Niemeyer is a former U.S. Senate-confirmed Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment, where he provided policy, budgetary, and management oversight of the Department of Defense's global real-property portfolio and later served in the White House in the Office of Management and Budget serving the director in the implementation of the President's national security and intelligence priorities. He previously served on the professional staff of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee and is an Air Force veteran, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Links to learn more about Mr. Niemeyer:



Building Cyber Security

The United Coalition for Advanced Nuclear Power (UCAN Power) Linked in profile:

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCoreTM platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Website:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Corporate Secretary

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.