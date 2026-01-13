Old Doha Port Fishing Competition To Feature Over QR600,000 In Prizes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Old Doha Port has announced that the third edition of the Fishing Competition, scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, 2026, will feature premium prizes exceeding QR600,000, including cars.

The grand prize winner will receive a Tank 500, second place a Tank 300, and third place a Haval H9, all provided by Teyseer Motors with additional cash and in-kind prizes will be awarded to the top ten teams, marking the competition's most valuable prize offering since its launch.

The announcement was made yesterday during an official press conference held at Old Doha Port where a partnership agreement was signed between Old Doha Port and Teyseer Motors, the exclusive sponsor of the first awards for the third edition of the Fishing Competition.



Open Fire Food Festival to feature at Qatar International Food Festival 2026

QIFF celebrates partnership with Canada, Mexico as part of Year of Culture 2026

Visit Qatar unveils second wave of headliners at 25N51E Music Festival Qatar FuelFest organisers warn against fraudulent online ticket sales

Read Also

The competition is taking place alongside the second edition of the Fishing Exhibition. Participating teams will set sail from Old Doha Port, competing over three days to catch the largest kingfish (kan'ad) in Qatar's waters.

The competition invites fishing enthusiasts to catch the kingfish, a prized regional catch. Organized in collaboration with the Doha Marine Sports Club, the competition reflects Qatar's deep-rooted fishing traditions through a modern, competitive format.

CEO of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla said:“The Fishing Competition is fundamentally about supporting fishermen and preserving a tradition that sits at the heart of Qatar's identity. By recognizing skill and local talent, Old Doha Port aims to honour the fishing community while ensuring these traditions continue to thrive in a modern, competitive setting. Our partnership with Teyseer Motors further strengthens this commitment.”

Participants will set sail from Old Doha Port for the first three days of the competition for a full day at sea. Each team will submit a video documenting their largest catch, including the fishing process, boat registration, and weight verification. The deadline for video submissions will be announced by the judging committee on the second day of the competition.

On March 28, 2026, participants will gather at Old Doha Port for live fish weighing and verification, followed by the awards ceremony held during the Fishing Exhibition. Winners will be determined by the weight of their top kingfish catch, with the first valid submission used as a tie-breaker where applicable. The top 10 teams will be awarded.

Teams must be led by a Qatari captain (nukhatha), though residents and fishing enthusiasts from GCC countries may join as team members. Registration requires submitting a completed entry form, valid identification for all team members, and a valid boat registration.