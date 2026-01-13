403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sadiq Khan Warns Labour May Struggle in Local Elections
(MENAFN) London Mayor Sadiq Khan cautioned on Friday that the Labour Party could face a challenging set of elections in May, as voters across the United Kingdom prepare for contests that may reshape the political landscape and test party leadership.
“Evidence tells us, and I speak from experience as a former member of parliament, when there is a Labour government, Labour councils do less well. Labour does less well in midterm elections, unfortunately, when we're in government,” he told a news agency.
Reflecting on Labour’s strong showing four years ago, Khan noted: "Four years ago in London, we won more than 60% of council seats up for grabs. We had a really good election four years ago, so I worry we may do less well."
He warned that voters might use the elections as a way to judge national politics rather than local governance. “This may be because people will treat it as a referendum on how the government is doing,” he said.
Khan defended the current government’s performance, stating: “I think the government's doing a good job turning around the mess made by the previous government. 14 years of bad legacy isn't turned around in 14 months.”
Still, he urged voters to focus on the councils themselves. “I'm hoping people will vote based upon how good or bad a council is, rather than how perfect or imperfect a government is,” he said.
The elections, scheduled for May 7, are expected to be a pivotal moment in British politics.
Local council contests in England, alongside elections to the Scottish parliament and the Welsh Senedd, will give millions of voters the opportunity to express their party preferences.
“Evidence tells us, and I speak from experience as a former member of parliament, when there is a Labour government, Labour councils do less well. Labour does less well in midterm elections, unfortunately, when we're in government,” he told a news agency.
Reflecting on Labour’s strong showing four years ago, Khan noted: "Four years ago in London, we won more than 60% of council seats up for grabs. We had a really good election four years ago, so I worry we may do less well."
He warned that voters might use the elections as a way to judge national politics rather than local governance. “This may be because people will treat it as a referendum on how the government is doing,” he said.
Khan defended the current government’s performance, stating: “I think the government's doing a good job turning around the mess made by the previous government. 14 years of bad legacy isn't turned around in 14 months.”
Still, he urged voters to focus on the councils themselves. “I'm hoping people will vote based upon how good or bad a council is, rather than how perfect or imperfect a government is,” he said.
The elections, scheduled for May 7, are expected to be a pivotal moment in British politics.
Local council contests in England, alongside elections to the Scottish parliament and the Welsh Senedd, will give millions of voters the opportunity to express their party preferences.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment