Somalia Annuls UAE Security, Defense Deals
(MENAFN) The Somali government has revoked security and defense arrangements with the United Arab Emirates tied to several strategic ports, citing violations of the nation’s sovereignty, unity, and political independence, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office on Monday.
Officials explained that the decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia.
During a Cabinet session, ministers agreed to terminate all agreements and cooperative frameworks related to the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo.
The Cabinet also endorsed a draft law aimed at safeguarding Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside an arbitration bill.
The proposed sovereignty legislation would prohibit regional administrations and private organizations from entering into contracts with foreign entities without prior notification to, and approval from, the federal government, under the supervision of the relevant ministry.
This move came after Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency investigated the alleged unauthorized use of Somali airspace by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC).
The Saudi-led coalition previously stated that al-Zubaidi ignored directives to travel to Riyadh for negotiations, instead mobilizing forces toward Al-Dhale in southwestern Yemen.
