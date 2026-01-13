403
Iran Internet Blackout Continues for Over 100 Hours
(MENAFN) Iran's internet infrastructure has remained virtually paralyzed for over 100 hours, with national connectivity frozen at approximately 1% of ordinary levels, according to NetBlocks, a London-based internet monitoring organization, which reported the findings via X, the US-based social media platform, on Monday.
The connectivity collapse coincides with a sustained wave of civil unrest that erupted across Iran last month. Demonstrations first ignited on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, triggered by the rial's precipitous collapse and deteriorating economic circumstances, before rapidly expanding to multiple urban centers nationwide.
HRANA, a US-based human rights organization, has documented 490 protester deaths and 48 security personnel fatalities, alongside more than 10,600 detentions. Official authorities have not disclosed any casualty statistics.
