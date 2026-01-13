403
Japan calls on Israel to halt settlement expansion
(MENAFN) Japan has called on Israel to immediately stop actions that undermine a two-state solution, expressing “serious concerns” over the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivered the message during a meeting with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar in Tel Aviv on Sunday. While condemning the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, Motegi voiced “deep concern” over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
He urged Israel to “take appropriate responses as to protection of civilians and ensuring the humanitarian assistance in Gaza” and emphasized that international organizations, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other NGOs, must be allowed unimpeded access.
On West Bank settlement activity, Motegi stressed that such actions violate international law.
He highlighted Japan’s “serious concerns” that settlement expansion and rising settler violence risk further destabilizing the region and urged Israel to “immediately cease any unilateral actions that run counter to a two-state solution.”
During the visit, Japan dispatched Ambassador Takeshi Okubo and a specialist to the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which Motegi also inspected. The US-led center monitors the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and coordinates humanitarian aid for the Palestinian enclave.
