Eros Innovation Partners With SAPTI, Government Of Gujarat, To Launch AI-Led Artisan Wellness And Youth Empowerment
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eros Innovation, through its sovereign AI platform Eros GenAI, has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI) to support artisan youth through an integrated framework combining preventive health, ethical AI, skill development, and cultural preservation.
SAPTI functions under the Commissioner of Geology & Mining, Government of Gujarat, and is among India's foremost institutions dedicated to sustaining the country's sculptural and stone-craft heritage while enabling modern, sustainable livelihood pathways for artisan communities.
This initiative builds on Eros GenAI's deployment across population-scale preventive health programs, where its sovereign ethical AI foundation-models are already being used to support early detection, longitudinal wellness analytics, and public health decision-making in collaboration with leading national institutions.
The programme will be implemented across SAPTI campuses at Ambaji and Dhrangadhra, positioning them as pilot centres for AI-enabled artisan wellness and youth empowerment, aligned with Gujarat's broader skill, health, and cultural sustainability priorities.
Eros GenAI: Technology Backbone of the Initiative
At the core of this collaboration is Eros GenAI, a sovereign AI platform designed to deploy ethical, population-scale AI models tailored for Indian social, workforce, and public-good use cases.
The same GenAI LifeScience and preventive-health models powering national public-health initiatives are being adapted at SAPTI to address the unique physical, emotional, and occupational health needs of artisan communities.
Under the SAPTI partnership, Eros GenAI will enable the following AI-driven capabilities:
AI-Based Preventive Health Models:
AI-assisted screening for vitals, haemoglobin, respiratory health, posture stress, and musculoskeletal risk patterns specific to stone artisans
Early-risk identification models to flag fatigue, repetitive strain, and health deterioration before clinical escalation
Personalised wellness insights generated through AI-assisted health profiling
Longitudinal Health & Wellness Intelligence:
Creation of secure, consent-based digital preventive health records for artisan trainees
Long-term trend analysis using anonymised data
AI-driven recommendations for nutrition, lifestyle balance, and work ergonomics
Emotional & Mental Wellbeing AI Framework:
Structured emotional-wellness assessments supported by AI pattern recognition
Group-level stress and resilience indicators to guide counselling and intervention programs
Technology-assisted mental-wellbeing awareness initiatives for artisan youth
AI-Enabled Skill & Livelihood Enablement:
Digital profiling of artisan skills to support market readiness and visibility
AI-assisted exposure to digital platforms, social-media enablement, and content discovery
Foundation for future integration with e-commerce platforms, exhibitions, and global cultural marketplaces
SAPTI will serve as a real-world pilot environment, enabling Eros GenAI to validate, refine, and scale these models in alignment with Government of Gujarat priorities for youth development, artisan livelihoods, and cultural preservation.
Shri D. K. Patel, O.S.D. - C.G.M. & Director, Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI), Government of Gujarat, said:
“This collaboration creates a new pathway for artisan youth-where heritage is preserved, health is strengthened, and technology expands opportunity. By combining traditional craftsmanship with digital and AI-enabled platforms, we are empowering young artisans to take their work from local legacy to national and global recognition.”
Dr. Shilpa Desai, CEO, Eros HealthScience and R&D, said:
“Building on our work in population-scale preventive health, we are now adapting Eros GenAI's LifeScience models to support artisan youth. Through SAPTI, we are creating a system where physical health, emotional wellbeing, and livelihood readiness are addressed together using ethical AI tailored for Indian communities.”
A Scalable Model for Gujarat and Beyond
This initiative establishes a replicable public framework where AI-enabled wellness, skill sustainability, and cultural preservation operate together.
By extending AI models already validated in large-scale preventive health deployments, the SAPTI collaboration demonstrates how sovereign GenAI systems can be adapted across diverse workforce, artisan, and youth-development contexts.
The programme is envisioned as a scalable template that can be extended across other artisan clusters, skill institutions, and youth programs within Gujarat and across India.
About Eros Innovation
Eros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world's most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure.
With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation sits at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt, the company combines disciplined capital allocation with deep IP ownership. Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for ethical, sovereign AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, wellness, and education.
Its ecosystem spans:
Eros GenAI - Sovereign Generative AI Stack (with IIT Chennai)
Eros Universe - Global AI Creator & Immersive Experience Platform
Eros Brahmand Studios - AI-Native Cinematic & Cultural Universes
Eros Tokenex - Tokenised IP & Digital Asset Economy
Eros AIPark - Sovereign AI, Quantum & Deep-Tech Infrastructure
Eros LifeScience - Longevity, Wellness & Soul-Tech
Eros AIVidya - Dharmic AI, Knowledge & Education Systems
