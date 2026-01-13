403
Mexican President Says Talks with Trump Were “Very Good”
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed Monday she held productive discussions with US President Donald Trump covering security cooperation, narcotics trafficking, and bilateral commerce in what she characterized as constructive dialogue.
"We had a very good conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump," Sheinbaum posted on the US social media platform X.
The Mexican leader indicated conversations centered on security matters while honoring Mexico's territorial sovereignty, alongside drug cartel operations, commercial relations, and foreign investment opportunities.
"Collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results," Sheinbaum stated.
Neither the US administration nor Trump released immediate commentary regarding the exchange.
The diplomatic contact followed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Sunday conversation with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente addressing joint efforts to dismantle "Mexico's violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons."
US-Mexican relations descended into economic conflict after Trump levied tariffs on imports from the Latin American nation last year, with the president justifying the penalties as necessary to combat unauthorized migration, fentanyl smuggling, and trade deficits.
Friday saw Sheinbaum advocate for enhanced Washington partnership after Trump announced plans to initiate imminent cartel strikes beyond the southern frontier.
"The cartels are running Mexico – it's very, very sad to watch, and see what's happened to that country," Trump declared recently.
During a standard press conference, Sheinbaum confirmed that following her discussion with Trump, US military operations inside Mexico have been eliminated as an option.
Sheinbaum reported Trump demonstrated respect for Mexican sovereignty and that bilateral cooperation protocols remain unaltered. She noted the call occurred after public statements by Trump regarding potential intervention in Mexico "three times in the same week."
"He knows that there are things we do not agree on, just as we know there are things he does not agree with regarding what we think.
"But that does not mean we are not neighbors, that we are not trading partners, that there are not 40 million Mexicans living in the United States, that more than 1 million Americans live in Mexico, and that we do not need to maintain a good relationship," Sheinbaum explained.
Sheinbaum disclosed Trump once again proposed deploying US forces in Mexico if circumstances warranted, a proposition she rejected.
"We are neighbors, we are trading partners, and we must always seek mutual understanding without violating our principles, which are very clear and which we will always uphold," she added.
Sheinbaum argued US military intervention in Mexico was superfluous, highlighting that Washington had documented a 50% reduction in fentanyl confiscations since her inauguration.
Following last year's assumption of power, the Trump administration has promoted a hemisphere-spanning offensive against narcotics networks, branding cartels as terrorist entities and reclassifying drugs such as fentanyl as weapons of mass destruction.
These designations have paralleled expanded US military deployment throughout the region, including aerial bombardments in the Caribbean that allegedly caused over 80 fatalities.
Sheinbaum revealed she and Trump had additionally addressed the US' Jan. 3 military operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
The Mexican president said Trump had solicited her perspective on Maduro's apprehension, who currently faces prosecution in New York for narcotics and weapons violations. Sheinbaum said she informed him that Mexico's Constitution rejects foreign military intervention.
"That is our public position. We have a Constitution, and we are opposed to military interventions," she stated.
While Trump has intimated that the US would imminently launch operations against drug traffickers on Mexican territory, Sheinbaum expressed confidence that Washington would maintain collaborative efforts with her nation rather than pursue overt military action.
Amid escalating US-Cuba tensions following the Caracas operation, Sheinbaum said she had volunteered to broker dialogue between the adversarial governments.
"Obviously, if Mexico were to serve as a channel for communication between the United States and Cuba, both parties would have to agree. Mexico is in the best position to do so, but it must be accepted by both sides," she concluded.
