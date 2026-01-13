Textmagic Group's Sales Results For Q4 2025
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|Change
|Unaudited revenue (thousands)
|€3,525
|€3,598
|-2 %
|Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs)
|70,665
|62,045
|+14 %
|Active users*
|18,876
|19,778
|-5 %
|Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months**
|€187
|€182
|+3 %
|12 months
|12M 2025
|12M 2024
|Change
|Unaudited revenue (thousands)
|€13,549
|€14,533
|-7 %
|Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs)
|261,931
|249,228
|+5 %
|Active users*
|23,922
|26,431
|-9 %
|Average revenue per user (ARPU), 12 months**
|€566
|€549
|+3 %
* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic platform services during the reporting period.
**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.
In the fourth quarter, the volume of SMS messages sent increased by 14% compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, sales revenue grew by 5%, indicating a recovery in customer usage compared to previous quarters. Unfavourable exchange rates in 2025 had a negative impact on revenue in euros. Growth was driven by developments in the United Kingdom and Australian markets.
On a full-year basis, sales revenue was negatively affected by the introduction of more competitive pricing plans aimed at improving competitiveness, as well as by fluctuations in the US dollar and British pound exchange rates. Year-on-year, the number of active users declined primarily in the United States due to regulatory changes restricting the sending of unregistered campaigns. In the United Kingdom, the number of active users increased during 2025.
Q4 2025 overview
In December, the Textmagic platform introduced an automations feature that enables the creation of automated messaging systems. This allows messages to be delivered at the right time, saves time, and increases the volume of customer interactions. The new solution enables the delivery of preconfigured campaigns and notifications via SMS and email. Automated communication operates based on customer responses and actions. The goal is to improve the efficiency of business communications for Textmagic customers by enabling advance planning and automation of activities, resulting in significant time savings.
In the fourth quarter, Touchpoint was launched - a platform that enables the creation of professional and high-quality email designs using artificial intelligence. Touchpoint allows users to quickly create personalised newsletters and design them using simple prompts in line with their brand identity. The platform was developed as a separate product to serve a broad customer base, while also representing a valuable tool for Textmagic platform customers, supporting the creation of visually compelling campaigns.
To improve cash flow and profitability, operational measures were implemented in the fourth quarter to increase cost efficiency. Among other actions, development costs were optimised and a decision was made to discontinue the operations of the Romanian subsidiary.
Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment