Textmagic Group's Sales Results For Q4 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The group's unaudited consolidated revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 by 2% year-over-year to €3,525 thousand (Q4 2024: €3,598 thousand). Textmagic platform's revenue is affected by foreign currencies exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2024, the revenue in Q4 2025 would have been €3,786 thousand and change +5%. 2025 12 months total unaudited consolidated revenues decreased by 7% year-over-year to €13,549 thousand (12m 2024: €14,533 thousand). If exchange rates had been the same as in 2024, the total revenue in 2025 would have been €14,015 thousand and change -4%.

Quarter Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €3,525 €3,598 -2 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 70,665 62,045 +14 % Active users* 18,876 19,778 -5 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €187 €182 +3 %





12 months 12M 2025 12M 2024 Change Unaudited revenue (thousands) €13,549 €14,533 -7 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 261,931 249,228 +5 % Active users* 23,922 26,431 -9 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 12 months** €566 €549 +3 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

In the fourth quarter, the volume of SMS messages sent increased by 14% compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, sales revenue grew by 5%, indicating a recovery in customer usage compared to previous quarters. Unfavourable exchange rates in 2025 had a negative impact on revenue in euros. Growth was driven by developments in the United Kingdom and Australian markets.

On a full-year basis, sales revenue was negatively affected by the introduction of more competitive pricing plans aimed at improving competitiveness, as well as by fluctuations in the US dollar and British pound exchange rates. Year-on-year, the number of active users declined primarily in the United States due to regulatory changes restricting the sending of unregistered campaigns. In the United Kingdom, the number of active users increased during 2025.

Q4 2025 overview

In December, the Textmagic platform introduced an automations feature that enables the creation of automated messaging systems. This allows messages to be delivered at the right time, saves time, and increases the volume of customer interactions. The new solution enables the delivery of preconfigured campaigns and notifications via SMS and email. Automated communication operates based on customer responses and actions. The goal is to improve the efficiency of business communications for Textmagic customers by enabling advance planning and automation of activities, resulting in significant time savings.

In the fourth quarter, Touchpoint was launched - a platform that enables the creation of professional and high-quality email designs using artificial intelligence. Touchpoint allows users to quickly create personalised newsletters and design them using simple prompts in line with their brand identity. The platform was developed as a separate product to serve a broad customer base, while also representing a valuable tool for Textmagic platform customers, supporting the creation of visually compelling campaigns.

To improve cash flow and profitability, operational measures were implemented in the fourth quarter to increase cost efficiency. Among other actions, development costs were optimised and a decision was made to discontinue the operations of the Romanian subsidiary.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

...

