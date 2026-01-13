403
Infinity IPS Launches Specialized Back-Office Services For Trucking Companies
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tampa, FL, January 15, 2026: Infinity IPS, a global leader in logistics outsourcing solutions, today announced the launch of a new suite of back-office services exclusively for the trucking industry. The company's industry-focused package includes comprehensive billing support, dispatch coordination, and end-to-end document management tailored to motor carriers' needs. With trucking firms facing slim margins and growing administrative burdens, Infinity IPS's specialized offering allows carriers to outsource routine tasks and focus on hauling freight. By handling freight billing, dispatch scheduling, paperwork and more, the new service line helps trucking companies reduce errors, improve cash flow and boost productivity.
Infinity IPS's trucking back-office solution covers key administrative functions, including:
*Freight Billing & Invoicing: Managing carrier billing cycles, invoice processing and accounts receivable to ensure accurate, timely payment.
*Dispatch Coordination: Scheduling and tracking truck dispatches in real time to optimize routes and ensure on-time deliveries.
*Document & Records Management: Handling all critical paperwork, such as bills of lading, permits and regulatory documents - with strict accuracy and compliance.
*Data Entry & Reporting: Providing dedicated data capture and reconciliation for shipping transactions, and generating clear operational reports.
*Compliance Support: Assisting with audits, customs and industry regulations so carriers avoid fines or delays.
These services are delivered by teams trained specifically in logistics workflows. Infinity IPS is exclusively focused on logistics and transportation BPO, unlike general back-office providers. By leveraging decades of industry expertise, the company ensures its staff understand trucking terminology, carrier systems and regulations. Outsourcing these specialized functions has become a strategic imperative in logistics, experts note that partnering with a dedicated BPO - can streamline daily operations - from billing to dispatch. In fact, logistics analysts report a 'growing shift toward structured back-office solutions that streamline freight documentation, billing, and data accuracy', underscoring the value of Infinity IPS's niche approach.
Industry Impact: Infinity IPS's new services come as demand for logistics outsourcing surges. AMR projects the global logistics BPO market will grow from $1.2 trillion in 2021 to $2.3 trillion by 2033, reflecting strong demand for efficient, scalable support. Specialized providers help carriers save significantly: for example, outsourcing key tasks can trim 15-20% off logistics operating costs. Infinity IPS COO Ravi Kapoor explains, "Our back-office services are a game-changer for carriers. By taking on the billing, tracking and documentation tasks, we free up our clients to focus on moving freight and serving their customers". This focus on core efficiency, delegating everyday tasks to experts, is exactly what industry analysts cite as allowing logistics companies to 'focus on growth'.
About Infinity IPS: Founded in 1998, Infinity IPS has over 25 years of experience serving the logistics sector. The company's global teams provide customized back-office support and technology-driven solutions for freight forwarders, carriers and brokers. Known for accuracy and reliability, Infinity IPS uses industry best practices and automation to boost productivity for its clients.
Media Contact: Infinity IPS, 15310 Amberly Drive, Tampa, FL. Email: [email protected]. Phone: 443-283-2320. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or email [email protected]
