Office Bullying Isn't Just Shouting Or Threats: UAE Experts Warn Of 'Quiet Tactics'

In his second week at work, R arrived at the office to find his desk had been moved. No one explained why. Colleagues who had spoken to him days earlier avoided eye contact. By the end of the day, he was sitting alone, unsure whether the change was temporary or intentional.

Situations like this are increasingly recognised as an early sign of workplace bullying, particularly when the behaviour is subtle rather than confrontational. Instead of shouting or overt hostility, experts say bullying often begins through exclusion, silence and the quiet withdrawal of responsibility patterns that can be difficult to challenge, especially for new employees.

In the UAE's diverse workforce, those risks can be heightened for newcomers, those unfamiliar with workplace norms, or lacking local experience. While awareness around employee wellbeing has grown in recent years, reporting remains inconsistent, and many cases continue to unfold without formal complaint.

R's experience reflects that pattern.

After spending three months searching for a job in the UAE construction sector, he was relieved to be hired. With no local experience, he had grown accustomed to rejection. The first week at his new job passed without issue. Then the manager who recruited him was abruptly terminated.

From that point, R said his position in the office began to change.

“No one assigned me any tasks,” he said.“They stopped talking to me.”

His desk was moved again, this time near the sales team, even though he wasn't part of that department. When he asked for clarity, he received no response. Days later, he was confronted publicly by his department head, who questioned why someone without UAE experience had been hired at all. He was told to speak to the manager who had recruited him, a person who was no longer with the company.

For the next three months, R continued to come to work. He was paid on time, but remained without clear responsibilities, feedback, or direction. He approached HR, hoping the situation could be addressed. He says his requests were ignored.

“I wasn't angry,” he said.“I was confused. I didn't know what I had done wrong.”

Impact of being pushed aside

Workplace bullying is often associated with overt behaviour such as shouting, threats or public humiliation. In practice, experts say it more commonly takes the form of quieter exclusion, isolation, and repeated undermining that gradually erode confidence.

“Bullying usually isn't loud or obvious at the start,” said Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis Consulting & Training.“It's often small, repeated behaviours being spoken down to, excluded, or made to feel like nothing you do is good enough.”

Over time, those experiences can affect how people function well beyond the office. Employees may become withdrawn, anxious or fearful of speaking up. Sleep problems, chronic stress and declining mental health are common outcomes, particularly when the behaviour continues unchecked.

“What people are willing to tolerate has changed,” Ismail added.“Behaviour that was once brushed off as 'tough leadership' is no longer accepted that way.”

Management styles that once normalised raised voices, public criticism, or intimidation, are increasingly being challenged across industries. Yet despite greater awareness, many employees still choose not to report bullying.

According to Pedro Lacerda, Senior Vice President at TASC Outsourcing, reporting mechanisms frequently break down because employees do not trust the process.

“They worry about retaliation, confidentiality, or they've seen situations where complaints led nowhere,” he said.“That hesitation is even stronger when the person involved holds authority.”

Accountability also weakens when managers lack training or when rules are applied inconsistently, particularly if someone is perceived as commercially valuable.

In those cases, Lacerda said, policies exist but do not translate into protection.

Jessie Quintilla, Director of People & Culture at LINKVIVA, said bullying often becomes visible only after it has already taken a toll.

“It's rarely one dramatic incident,” she said.“It's a pattern that escalates quietly.”

Employees who were once confident may stop contributing to meetings, over-explain their decisions or avoid certain colleagues altogether. Their performance may remain steady, but their sense of safety diminishes.

“When someone feels unsafe repeatedly,” Quintilla said,“that's when you see the health impact: anxiety, headaches, poor sleep, burnout.”

Starting again

After three months, R decided to leave and search for another job. The process was slow and discouraging, marked by repeated rejections. When he finally received another offer, he hesitated, concerned that the same experience might repeat itself.

This time, it did not.

He was assigned to a senior colleague who trained him, answered questions, and offered guidance. Mistakes were corrected without humiliation, and expectations were clearly explained.

“The environment was different,” he said.“They gave me time to learn.”

Cases like R's are rarely documented. Many employees leave quietly rather than report what they experienced, carrying the impact with them into their next role if they remain in the workforce at all.

Experts say addressing workplace bullying depends not only on written policies, but on how concerns are handled in practice, whether managers intervene early, HR responds consistently, and employees believe speaking up will not come at a cost.

For many workers, particularly those new to a role or a country, that belief remains uncertain.