Arctic Sentry: Europe Seeks To Strengthen NATO Mission Amid Trump's Statements On Greenland Media

"According to diplomatic sources, a number of NATO countries, including the United Kingdom, have spoken in favor of expanding the Alliance's presence in the Arctic. One option envisages launching a NATO monitoring mission under the provisional name Arctic Sentry, which would strengthen security in the region and undercut U.S. arguments about its insufficient level," the report says.

It is recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated on multiple occasions that Washington should take Greenland under its control, citing threats from Russia and China.

According to media reports, the UK military is holding consultations with partners from other European countries regarding a possible NATO operation in Greenland. Germany is also involved in these discussions.

Ahead of a trip to Washington, with a stop in Iceland, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that security issues in the North Atlantic and the Arctic should be resolved exclusively within the framework of NATO.

"As security in the Arctic becomes increasingly important, during this trip I want to discuss how we can best jointly shoulder this responsibility within NATO, taking into account old and new rivalries in the region from Russia and China. This is something we want to discuss together in NATO. At the same time, the legitimate interests of all NATO allies must be at the center of our considerations, as well as the interests of the region's inhabitants. This of course also applies to Greenland and its people," he said.

After meeting with his Icelandic counterpart Thorgedur Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik on Sunday, he expressed Germany's principled readiness to make a greater contribution to military security in the Arctic.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of one-time cash payments to Greenland residents in order to persuade them to separate from Denmark and join the United States.

In his latest comments, Trump said he was ready to take control of Greenland "the hard way" if the authorities do not agree to transfer the island to the United States.

The Greenlandic parliament will hold a meeting to discuss a response to statements from the United States about intentions to take the island under control.

Greenland is an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of Denmark, which has had its own self-government since 2009, while Denmark is responsible for defense and foreign policy. Geographically, the island belongs to North America, but politically it is part of Europe.

