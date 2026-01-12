Graft Versus Host Disease Market Projected To Attain USD 3,304 Million By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Graft Versus Host Disease Market"GvHD companies include Medac, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech (Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa), Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Corporation, AstraZeneca, Biogen, Amgen, Pfizer, AltruBio, CSL Behring, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, OncoImmune, Merck (MSD), Regimmune Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Oncology, Roche, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xenikos, Synthetic Biologics, Equillium/Biocon, CTI BioPharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and others.

The Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) market across the seven major markets (7MM) is anticipated to witness substantial expansion, growing from USD 1,626 million in 2025 to nearly USD 3,304 million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trajectory is largely attributed to the anticipated introduction of novel therapies such as ZEMAIRA, EQ001, MaaT013, and RGI-2001, along with the broader adoption of established treatments including steroids, NIKTIMVO, JAKAVI/JAKAFI, IMBRUVICA, RYONCIL/TEMCELL HS, and ORENCIA.

Based on DelveInsight's analysis, the GvHD market was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2023, with nearly 52,000 diagnosed cases reported across the 7MM. The United States held the dominant market share at 45%, followed by the EU4 and the UK collectively at 39%, while Japan contributed the remaining 16%. Several major pharmaceutical companies - such as CSL Behring, Equillium, MaaT Pharma, and REGiMMUNE - are progressing multiple late-stage pipeline candidates, including Equillium's EQ001, which is projected to conclude its Phase III EQUATOR trial in early 2025.

Overall, the United States continues to represent the largest GvHD market, driven by high clinical trial activity, robust innovation in drug development, and increasing patient and physician awareness, all of which are expected to fuel sustained market growth through 2034.

DelveInsight's report titled “Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” delivers an in-depth assessment of the GvHD market across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan. The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of historical and projected epidemiology, current standards of care, emerging treatment options, and evolving market dynamics from 2020 to 2034. Additionally, it analyzes market size, therapy-specific market shares, and existing treatment algorithms, while also identifying key growth drivers, challenges, unmet needs, and future opportunities shaping the GvHD market.

The Graft Versus Host Disease market size in the United States was estimated at around USD 1,100 million in 2023.

Key GvHD therapies anticipated to enter the market include ZEMAIRA (CSL 964, alpha-1 antitrypsin), EQ001 (itolizumab; Bmab600), Jakafi (ruxolitinib), Temcell (Ryoncil; Remestemcel-L; Prochymal), Obnitix (MC0518), MaaT013, Leukotac (inolimomab), KD025 (belumosudil), Itacitinib, among others.

In June 2024, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. reported outcomes from a randomized, open-label, multicenter Phase II clinical trial evaluating Rovadicitinib in patients with third-line and subsequent moderate-to-severe chronic GvHD.

In June 2024, Incyte Corporation announced findings from a Phase III, open-label, multicenter study assessing the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Axatilimab monotherapy in Japanese patients with recurrent or refractory active chronic GvHD following at least two prior systemic therapies.

In June 2024, Sanofi disclosed results from a randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase III trial investigating the efficacy and safety of Belumosudil combined with corticosteroids versus placebo plus corticosteroids in patients aged 12 years and older with newly diagnosed chronic GvHD.

In January 2024, BioSenic entered into a binding term sheet agreement with Phebra PTY Ltd. for the development of the first oral formulation of arsenic trioxide for chronic GvHD treatment. The agreement includes a 2% royalty on global sales and grants Medsenic SAS exclusive worldwide rights for the use of OATO in GvHD. In April 2023, REGiMMUNE Limited and San Fu Biotech, a subsidiary of San Fu Chemical Co., Ltd., finalized a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize RGI-2001 for the prevention of acute GvHD in major Asian markets.

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Overview

Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) is a severe and potentially life-threatening complication that can develop following an allogeneic stem cell or bone marrow transplant, wherein donor immune cells attack the recipient's tissues. This condition occurs when the transplanted immune cells identify the host's body as foreign, significantly impacting transplant outcomes and patient survival.

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Market Outlook

The overall GvHD treatment market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1,302 million in 2023 and is expected to grow consistently from 2025 to 2034. The United States dominated the market with a valuation of nearly USD 920 million in 2023, supported by the expected introduction of innovative therapies.

In the EU4 and the UK, the market size reached about USD 252 million, accounting for nearly 19% of the total 7MM market. Germany led the region with USD 98 million, followed by France at USD 41 million and the UK at USD 40 million. Japan's GvHD market was valued at approximately USD 130 million in 2023 and is also forecasted to grow during the study period. Among emerging therapies, REZUROCK is projected to generate close to USD 173 million in revenue across the 7MM by 2034.

Several pharmaceutical companies are actively advancing GvHD therapies, including CSL with ZEMAIRA (CSL964, alpha-1 antitrypsin), Equillium Bio with EQ001 (itolizumab), MaaT Pharma with MaaT013, and Medac with MC0518, among others. Additionally, numerous early-stage candidates are under development, such as RLS-0071, Vimseltinib, ASC-930, RGI-2001, CYP-001, arsenic trioxide (As2O3), TRX103, TCD601, F-652, RHPRG4, XBI302, RG6287, ALTB-168, and SER-155.

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight's epidemiological assessment, approximately 57,000 allogeneic transplants and nearly 52,000 GvHD cases were reported across the 7MM in 2023, with both figures expected to rise by 2034. The United States recorded the highest number of cases at around 24,000, followed by Germany with nearly 8,000 cases - the highest within the EU4 and the UK. Italy and France each reported close to 3,000 cases, while Spain had the lowest burden at approximately 2,700 cases.

Japan accounted for nearly 8,000 GvHD cases in 2023, with further growth anticipated during the forecast period. In the United States, there were around 5,000 incident cases and approximately 18,000 prevalent cases over a five-year timeframe.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the 2023 distribution by disease severity included roughly 2,000 Grade B (II), 1,000 Grade C (III), and 800 Grade D (IV) cases. In Germany, GvHD primarily affected the skin (900 cases), gastrointestinal tract (800 cases), and liver (400 cases). The UK reported approximately 600 mild, 1,000 moderate, and 800 severe cases. In Japan, organ-specific involvement included skin, oral mucosa, ocular, hepatic, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, genital, and joint/fascia manifestations.

Total allogeneic transplant cases

Total prevalent GvHD cases

Type-specific GvHD cases

GvHD cases by severity grade

GvHD cases by organ involvement

Total treated GvHD cases Mortality-adjusted treated GvHD cases

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Drug Uptake



ZEMAIRA (CSL 964, alpha-1 antitrypsin): CSL Behring

EQ001 (itolizumab; Bmab600): Equillium/Biocon

MaaT013: MaaT Pharma

RGI-2001 (KRN-7000; RGI-7000): REGiMMUNE

MC0518: Medac

RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod): ReAlta Life Sciences

Vimseltinib: Ono Pharmaceutical / Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

ARSCIMED (arsenic trioxide): Medsenic/BioSenic

ASC-930: ASC Therapeutics

CYP-001: Cynata Therapeutics

F-652: Evive Biotech (Yifan Pharmaceutical) Apraglutide: Ironwood

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Therapeutics Assessment

A wide range of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively developing next-generation therapies for GvHD, which are expected to significantly influence the treatment landscape in the coming years. Key players include AstraZeneca, Biogen, Amgen, Pfizer, CSL Behring, Incyte Corporation, Takeda, Merck & Co., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CTI BioPharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Equillium, Biocon, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Kadmon Corporation, Medac, MaaT Pharma, ElsaLys Biotech, AltruBio, OncoImmune, Regimmune Corporation, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Xenikos, Synthetic Biologics, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier life sciences market research and business consulting firm, widely recognized for its syndicated market intelligence reports and bespoke advisory solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry.