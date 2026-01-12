Global Urinalysis Market Forecast To Surpass USD 9 Billion By 2032, Estimates Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global urinalysis market is poised for substantial expansion, with its valuation expected to almost double from USD 4,510.55 million in 2024 to approximately USD 9,021.90 million by 2032. This growth reflects a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.10% throughout the 2025–2032 forecast timeline. The strong upward trajectory is primarily driven by the rising incidence of urinary conditions, including urinary tract infections (UTIs) and chronic kidney disorders, an increase in hospital-acquired infections, and ongoing technological advancements in urinalysis diagnostics.

Urinalysis serves as a vital diagnostic procedure that evaluates urine components to support early identification of urinary tract and renal abnormalities, allowing clinicians to initiate timely and appropriate treatment interventions. Market segmentation analysis highlights significant growth opportunities across various product categories, testing methods, end-user groups, and regional markets, collectively shaping a positive outlook for this essential diagnostic domain.

DelveInsight's Urinalysis Market Insights report delivers a comprehensive overview of current and future market dynamics, including revenue forecasts, market share analysis of leading urinalysis companies, key growth drivers, restraints, emerging trends, and competitive positioning within the global landscape.

Urinalysis Market Growth Drivers

One of the primary forces accelerating market growth is the increasing global prevalence of urinary disorders. According to NHS England data from 2023, approximately 147,285 hospital admissions during 2022–2023 were attributed to UTIs. Older adults were particularly impacted, with individuals aged 65 years and above accounting for 56% of these cases, highlighting the pressing need for accurate and efficient diagnostic solutions. The growing burden of UTIs-especially catheter-associated infections within hospital settings-continues to fuel demand for fast and dependable urinalysis technologies that aid clinical decision-making.

In parallel, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is emerging as a major global health concern. Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in 2023 indicate that more than 246,000 Australians are currently living with CKD, reflecting trends observed across both developed and developing regions. Urinalysis plays a crucial role in kidney health monitoring by identifying markers such as hematuria and proteinuria, thereby supporting early intervention, disease management, and preventive care strategies.

Technological Advancements Driving the Urinalysis Market

Rapid innovation in diagnostic technologies is significantly contributing to market expansion. The introduction of advanced automated urine analyzers-integrating artificial intelligence (AI), flow cytometry, and cloud-based systems-has transformed laboratory workflows by minimizing manual errors, enhancing efficiency, and improving diagnostic accuracy. For instance, Sysmex Corporation launched the UF-1500 automated particle analyzer in 2022 to boost laboratory productivity. Similarly, Olive Diagnostics introduced the Olive KG, an AI-enabled spectroscopy-based device capable of delivering high-quality urinalysis without the need for consumables or accessories.

These technological breakthroughs are expanding urinalysis testing beyond conventional hospital environments to smaller healthcare facilities and home-based settings, improving access to early diagnostic services. Point-of-care testing (POCT) solutions are witnessing growing adoption due to their ease of use and ability to deliver rapid results, empowering both healthcare professionals and patients.

However, despite technological progress, market growth remains constrained in low-income regions due to limited availability of diagnostic tools and the suboptimal performance of certain UTI test products. Bridging these gaps will be critical to ensuring equitable global market expansion.

Urinalysis Product and Segment Analysis

The urinalysis market is broadly segmented into instruments and consumables. Within the instruments category, automated urine analyzers account for a dominant share and are expected to maintain strong revenue generation from 2024 onward, owing to their enhanced precision, high throughput capabilities, and suitability for large-scale diagnostic settings. These systems support integrated chemical and sediment analysis, making them indispensable in high-volume laboratories.

Consumables-including reagents, testing kits, and related supplies-also represent a vital segment, ensuring continuity of routine diagnostic operations.

Based on testing methodology, biochemical and microscopic urinalysis hold the largest market share, underscoring their critical role in the diagnosis and long-term monitoring of urinary disorders.

From an end-user perspective, the market caters to hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care environments, and other healthcare settings. While hospitals and laboratories remain major consumers, the home care segment is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing health awareness and a rising emphasis on preventive screening.

Urinalysis Regional Outlook: North America Dominates the Urinalysis Market

North America continues to lead the global urinalysis market, holding the largest share in 2024. This dominance is supported by a high incidence of urinary tract and kidney diseases, robust healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Additionally, government-led initiatives promoting routine health screenings and early disease detection further strengthen market demand.

In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 42% of complicated UTI cases across major global markets, with catheter-associated infections representing approximately 75% of hospital-acquired UTIs. These statistics highlight the growing need for scalable and efficient urinalysis solutions within the U.S. healthcare system.

Recent regulatory approvals also reflect ongoing innovation in the region. For example, the FDA clearance of the Alltest Fentanyl Urine Test Cassette in late 2023 introduced an over-the-counter rapid testing solution, expanding the application scope of urine-based diagnostics.

Key Companies Operating in the Urinalysis Market

The urinalysis market is highly competitive, with established global healthcare players actively investing in research and development, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. Prominent companies operating in this space include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthcare, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott, Carolina Liquid Chemistries, Medline Industries, Olive Diagnostics, ACON Laboratories, Arkray Inc., and Mindray Medical International, among others.

Recent strategic initiatives underline the market's dynamic nature. In August 2024, Carolina Liquid Chemistries partnered with Medline to distribute fentanyl screening tests, while in July 2024, Mexple introduced specialized urine collection kits tailored for both male and female patients.

Urinalysis Market Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives

The expanding role of urinalysis in preventive healthcare, coupled with an aging global population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, presents significant growth opportunities for industry stakeholders. Emerging economies, in particular, offer untapped potential as healthcare infrastructure improves and awareness of early diagnostics continues to rise.

Manufacturers, investors, research institutions, and healthcare providers can capitalize on this growth by prioritizing innovation, improving affordability, and developing customized solutions that address diverse end-user requirements.

