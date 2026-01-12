Sulfur Based Micronutrients Market Forecast 2029 Emphasizing Trends And Demand Patterns With Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Sulfur-Based Micronutrients Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising soil nutrient deficiencies and the need to improve crop yield and quality. Key players such as Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, Coromandel International, The Mosaic Company, and Haifa Group are focusing on innovative formulations and sustainable agriculture solutions to support efficient nutrient management.

The global sulfur based micronutrients market is projected to grow from USD 449 million in 2024 to USD 685 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report provides key insights about sulfur based micronutrients market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals. Various factors have been contributing to the growth of sulfur based micronutrients market. First off, because sulfur is necessary for plant growth and development, there is a growing market for products containing sulfur to compensate for shortages in soil. Second, to sustain crop productivity, modern agricultural practices frequently deplete soils of sulfur, requiring supplementation. Furthermore, the market is further stimulated by the growth of organic farming and sustainable agricultural methods since sulfur-based micronutrients provide environmentally favorable nutrient supplementation options.

By type, the sulfur-bentonite micronutrients is expected to account for the largest share of the sulfur-based micronutrient market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Sulfur-bentonite in sulfur based micronutrients market is accounted for the largest segment in terms of value. This dominance is attributed to several key advantages of sulfur-bentonite micronutrients. This blend of sulfur based micronutrients provides a concentrated amount of sulfur, which is essential for plant health and productivity, first. Second, bentonite serves as a transporter, enhancing sulfur's gradual release and enhancing crops' ability to absorb nutrients. Sulfur bentonite is an effective and long-lasting option for farmers because of its focused delivery, especially in the highly competitive oilseed market.

By application, fruits & vegetables are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Fruits & vegetables account for the largest segment in terms of value in the sulfur based micronutrients market during the forecast period. Sulfur based micronutrients find their largest application share in agriculture due to their vital role as nutrients to enhance crop yields. Moreover, sulfur also improves color and disease resistance. Consequently, this increases consumer demand for fruits and vegetables grown with sulfur-based micronutrients, increasing this application's market share in the sulfur-based micronutrient market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the sulfur based micronutrients market primarily due to the growth in agriculture. This dominance is driven by multiple factors. Like the area has a large amount of land used for agriculture, mostly for fruits and vegetables, which greatly benefit from sulfur in terms of quality and quantity. Moreover, there is also a continuing need for more food to be produced due to the growing populations of nations like China and India. Sulfur based micronutrients provide a productive means of increasing crop yields on presently occupied land.

Sulfur Based Micronutrients Companies

The major market players include Yara International (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), ICL (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SQM S.A. (Chille), Coromandel International Limited (India), Nufarm (Australia), Aries Agro Limited (India), and DFPCL (India) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the sulfur based micronutrients market to develop new process technology, lower the manufacturing cost, expand, and increase the use of sulfur based micronutrients in the end-use industries. Owing to such opportunities in the industry, companies are aiming to enhance their market share by adopting various strategies.

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien Ltd. was formed as a result of a merger between Agrium Inc. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. The company specializes in crop nutrition and is one of the leading producers and distributors of potash, phosphate, and nitrogen products around the world. It operates under four segments including retail, potash, nitrogen, and phosphate.

The company provides complete agricultural solutions like nutrients, crop protection products, seed, service, and digital tools through these segments. It provides sulfur-based micronutrients through its subsidiary Loveland Products, Inc.

Yara International

Yara International is one the leading crop nutrition companies. It offers industrial solutions, and its focus extends beyond just providing nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers, encompassing phosphate, potash, and specialty blends to nourish various crops. The company operates through three segments: fertilizer and chemical products, freight/ insurance services, and other products and services.

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the leading integrated manufacturers of concentrated potash and phosphate. The company is involved in all the stages of agricultural nutrition, from resource extraction to the creation of feed, industrial goods, and crop nutrients for customers worldwide. It extracts, refines, and exports millions of tons of quality fertilizers and potash annually.

ICL

ICL is one of the leading specialty minerals companies that focuses on sustainability while developing solutions that cater to the global agriculture, food, and industrial markets. The company specializes in agriculture, food, engineered materials, science, and chemicals. It also has five innovation domains including, Next Generation Fertilization, eMobility and Sustainability, Food Tech, Digital Agriculture, and Novel Materials.

