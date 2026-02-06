Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Sofs Blow Up Russian Stronghold In Rodynske

2026-02-06 07:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Omega Special Operations Center reported this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video, as cited by Ukrinform.

National Guard servicemen detected the enemy stronghold while carrying out search-and-strike operations. After that, they mined the building and detonated it, completely destroying it along with the imvaders inside.

The mission was carried out jointly with fighters of the General Kulchytskyi Battalion.

After striking the target, the special forces continued operating in the sector.

Read also: Russians amassing heavy equipment for further assault on Myrnohrad – military

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 enemy assault actions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiia, as well as toward Novopidhorodnie, Novopavlivka, and Novyi Donbas.

Photo: video screenshot

UkrinForm

