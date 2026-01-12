Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point Expands Dana Point Fishing Services With Customized Private Fishing Charters

MENAFN - GetNews)



Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point now offers expanded private fishing charter services and captain-led fishing instruction, enhancing tailored Dana Point Fishing experiences across Southern California's coastal waters.

Based in Dana Point Harbor, Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point has broadened its range of Dana Point Fishing services, providing private charter fishing trips, captain-led expertise, and specialized seasonal excursions along Southern California's coastal and offshore waters.

While many charter operators offer set itineraries and group trips, Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point focuses on personalized experiences, with a flexible approach to trip length, destination, and target species that reflects the variable nature of Southern California waters. The initiative to tailor each trip underscores the company's commitment to meeting the diverse expectations of its clients.

Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point is helmed by owner Chris Bogseth, a senior boat captain with over 25 years of experience, a Bachelor's degree in Marine Fisheries Biology, and a slew of publications that attest to his deep understanding of the local marine ecosystem and a commitment to responsible fishing practices and post-harvest fish handling. Beyond his academic qualifications and experience, Captain Bogseth is renowned for exceptional customer service, making fishing excursions enjoyable and memorable for clients of all ages and skill levels.

Whether for deep-sea fishing or coastal fishing, Bogseth caters to experienced anglers and newcomers. Operating from Dana Point, Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point operates two fully equipped vessels that feature large bait tanks, advanced fish-finding electronics, and fishing decks designed for comfort and functionality.

Skippered by highly experienced captains familiar with the region's waters and fishery patterns, private Dana Point fishing charters remain a core service, with options ranging from half-day to full­-day trips that target a variety of species, including bass, halibut, yellowtail, and tuna. Fishing itineraries extend inshore along the Dana Point coast, out to Catalina and San Clemente islands, and further offshore where seasonal game fish are abundant. These trips align with seasonal fish migrations and local bite windows.

Experience the thrill of private fishing charters in Dana Point with Left Coast Sportfishing's private fishing charters, where you can choose your fishing adventure. Whether you're interested in some island or offshore excursions, our charters cater to all skill levels and fishing preferences. We offer local coast, offshore, and island fishing. Our friendly, knowledgeable crew will ensure you have everything you need for a successful day on the water, from providing fishing tips to cleaning and packaging your catch,” said Bogseth.







Beyond offering fishing charters, Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point provides captain services for anglers seeking local coastal and offshore fishing instruction. These experienced boat captains draw on decades of local fishing knowledge, positioning themselves as both fishing guides and excellent educational resources for clients desiring to improve their fishing skills.

Another seasonal favorite, lobster fishing, provides clients with opportunities to pursue high-value shellfish in accordance with California fisheries regulations. Lobster trips include all fishing gear, bait, and an electric pot puller to make hauling traps up from underwater less strenuous.

Prioritizing safety across all operations. Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point outfits vessels with required safety gear and additional safety enhancements beyond minimum regulations.

Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point maintains a presence within the local fishing community and continues to refine its offerings to support sustainable, responsible fishing practices. The operations remain anchored at Dana Point Harbor, a recognized hub for maritime recreation and sportfishing in Orange County. Emphasizing safety, local expertise, and quality gear, Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point serves anglers seeking personalized Dana Point Fishing experiences rooted in regional knowledge and responsible ocean practices.

Left Coast Sportfishing Dana Point is a Dana Point, California-based fishing charter provider specializing in private deep-sea and coastal fishing trips. The company operates two custom-equipped vessels from Dana Point Harbor, offering flexible half-day, full-day, and instructional fishing experiences tailored to a range of skill levels. Services include private charters, captain-led fishing guidance, and seasonal lobster fishing, targeting species such as tuna, yellowtail, halibut, and bass throughout Southern Californian waters.