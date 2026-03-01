Vice-Prez Radhakrishnan To Attend Mizoram, Tripura University Convocations On March 7-8

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl/Agartala, March 1 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the convocations of two central universities -- Mizoram University and Tripura University -- on March 7 and 8, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the Vice-President will address the 20th Convocation of Mizoram University on March 7. The following day, March 8, he will attend and address the 14th Convocation of Tripura University.

In Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the Vice-President's visit to the state.

During the meeting, representatives of various departments discussed their respective responsibilities and coordinated efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. Key logistical and protocol-related matters concerning the reception and overall schedule were also deliberated upon.

A university official said that the convocation ceremony could not be held over the past two years, 2024 and 2025.

During the ceremony, certificates, degrees, gold medals and PhD degrees will be conferred upon eligible students. As many as 283 students from various departments will receive gold medals, while 149 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees at the forthcoming convocation.

The Vice-President will inaugurate the convocation ceremony at the university campus in Suryamaninagar, on the outskirts of the state capital, Agartala.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha and University Chancellor Ahmad Javed will also address the gathering.

Earlier, the university's Acting Vice-Chancellor Shaymal Das and Acting Registrar Samir Kumar Shill met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and discussed various aspects related to the convocation arrangements.

Tripura University was established in October 1987 and was upgraded to a Central University on July 2, 2007, under the Tripura University Act, 2006, enacted by Parliament. At present, 64 colleges are affiliated with the university.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education is reportedly aiming to complete the selection process and appoint a new Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.