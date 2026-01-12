MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Permex Petroleum Announces Resignation of President and CEO, Brad Taillon; Chairman of the Board, Richard Little, to Step in as Interim CEO

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) (" Permex " or the " Company ") is announcing the resignation of its President, CEO and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Brad Taillon, effective as of January 12th, 2026. Brad intends to remain involved with the Company to help ensure a smooth leadership transition process. The Company's Chairman, Richard Little, will replace Brad as Interim CEO and CFO as the Company continues to evaluate strategic growth opportunities.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to lead Permex over the past couple of years. I appreciate the support of the Permex stakeholders and for Rich and the rest of the Permex Board for its support of myself and of what we are trying to accomplish here. I wish nothing but the best for Permex and will do everything I can to help the company during this time and going forward," stated Brad Taillon.

Little has over 30 years of industry experience and a deep familiarity of the Company having served on its board since October 2024. Little commented "During this transition period, we will remain focused on maximizing the value of Permex and delivering for our stakeholders. On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Brad for all his hard work and contributions to the Company over the last two years and wish him well with his future endeavors."

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

