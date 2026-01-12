Stonehill Introduces New Customer Experience Consulting Model To Drive NPS And CSAT Performance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stonehill, a global innovation and strategy consulting firm advising Fortune 500 companies, private equity investors, and government agencies, today announced the launch of a new Customer Experience (CX) Consulting model designed to help organizations materially improve Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) by fixing the underlying operational, technology, and organizational issues that drive poor customer experiences.

While most companies invest heavily in customer surveys, journey mapping, and front-end experience design, Stonehill's analysis shows that NPS and CSAT performance is increasingly constrained by back-office execution failures - including broken processes, disconnected systems, poor data quality, and misaligned incentives.

“Most companies know their NPS is broken, but they don't know why,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill.“You don't fix customer experience with better surveys - you fix it by fixing the systems and processes that customers touch.”

Why Traditional CX Programs Are Failing

Stonehill found that many customer experience initiatives stall because they focus on what customers feel, but not on what the company actually does. Front-line employees are often forced to work around fragmented technology platforms, manual processes, and inconsistent policies, creating friction that no amount of branding or UX design can overcome.

Common CX failure points include:

.Call center agents without access to accurate customer data

.Order, billing, and fulfillment systems that do not align

.Digital channels that break when exceptions occur

.AI and automation that create more friction than they remove

.Policies that reward cost control over customer outcomes

“These are not marketing problems - they are operating model failures,” Mr. Pace said.

A New Model for Customer Experience Execution

Stonehill's CX Consulting model links NPS and CSAT directly to the way work actually gets done across the enterprise. The firm integrates customer insights with process engineering, technology modernization, and performance management to eliminate the root causes of dissatisfaction.

The model includes:

.End-to-end customer journey diagnostics tied to systems, data, and decision points

.Process redesign to eliminate friction, handoffs, and rework

.Technology and data integration across channels and functions

.AI and automation alignment to improve, not degrade, customer experience

.CX performance management that ties incentives to NPS and CSAT outcomes

“Improving NPS is not about delight - it's about reliability,” Mr. Pace continued.“Customers reward companies that make it easy to do business.”

Designed for Regulated and Complex Enterprises

Stonehill's CX model is built for organizations where customer experience is constrained by compliance, scale, and operational complexity, including financial services, healthcare, utilities, telecommunications, and government services.

“In these industries, one broken workflow or system can destroy trust,” Mr. Pace said.“We help organizations fix the machinery behind the experience.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill's award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation.