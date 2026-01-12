New Signature Real Estate Team Emerges Across Tampa Bay: The Nick Janovsky Group Launches With Premier Sotheby's International Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHOTO CREDIT: Brandan Fabian Lux Content Co.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new signature luxury real estate team has emerged across Tampa Bay with the official launch of The Nick Janovsky Group, backed by luxury real estate brokerage Premier Sotheby's International Realty. The group introduces a regional advisory platform designed to serve Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Florida's Gulf Beaches as one integrated luxury market.

Unlike traditional teams focused on a single office or neighborhood, The Nick Janovsky Group was intentionally structured to operate across South Tampa, St. Petersburg and the Gulf Beaches, reflecting the way today's luxury buyers and sellers move throughout the region. Core markets include Old Northeast, Snell Isle, Downtown St. Petersburg, Treasure Island, Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Palma Ceia, Hyde Park and the Keystone/Odessa corridor.

The Nick Janovsky Group is comprised of four seasoned Premier Sotheby's International Realty advisors, each living and working within their respective territory to provide true hyper-local expertise. This structure is supported by centralized leadership, elevated marketing and consistent execution under the direction of Nick Janovsky, whose record-setting sales and notable transactions have helped shape the region's luxury market.

Collectively, the group's advisors represent nearly $500 million in lifetime sales, delivering institutional-level expertise to buyers, sellers and global relocation customers. Through Premier Sotheby's International Realty's national and international reach, the group provides sophisticated advisory services and best-in-class marketing for luxury, waterfront and complex transactions.

Janovsky is the No. 1 volume producer at Premier Sotheby's International Realty's St. Petersburg office for the fifth consecutive year and has closed more than $200 million in personal sales in his first nine years in real estate. His career includes the highest sale in Pinellas County, the highest sale ever recorded in St. Pete Beach and Pass-a-Grille, and multiple neighborhood price records throughout Tampa Bay. A recognized national referral leader, he has personally placed more than 200 customers outside of Florida, generating over $50 million in closed referral volume.

The team of global real estate advisors includes Lisa Farmer, specializing in Pasadena Yacht & Country Club, the beaches and Downtown St. Petersburg, Jessica Denig, focused on Pinellas Point and St. Petersburg's luxury waterfront and condominium markets, and Jen Dunn, serving South Tampa, Palma Ceia, Hyde Park and surrounding communities. Each advisor brings deep community ties and market expertise within their respective territories.

Positioned as a signature Premier Sotheby's International Realty luxury team, The Nick Janovsky Group represents the next evolution of luxury real estate in Tampa Bay, where elevated marketing, local expertise and global connectivity converge to serve the region's most desirable neighborhoods and waterfront communities.

“This team was created to elevate how luxury real estate is advised and executed across Tampa Bay. By aligning experienced advisors under a unified vision, we're able to deliver thoughtful strategy, disciplined execution and a higher level of service for clients navigating complex, high-value decisions.”

Nick Janovsky, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, St. Petersburg



