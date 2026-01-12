Caremed Has Been Selected As A National Specialty Pharmacy Provider For MYQORZOTM (Aficamten)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMed, an independent specialty pharmacy, has been selected as a pharmacy partner by Cytokinetics for MYQORZOTM (aficamten), indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

“MYQORZO represents a meaningful advancement for adults living with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and we are extremely excited to partner closely with the team at Cytokinetics to support patients and caregivers throughout their treatment journey,” said Benito Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer.“CareMed's partnership with Cytokinetics reinforces our leading specialty pharmacy platform's strength and ability to support patients and caregivers suffering from rare and complex disease states.”

MYQORZO is an allosteric and reversible inhibitor of cardiac myosin motor activity. In patients with HCM, myosin inhibition with MYQORZO reduces cardiac contractility and left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction. MYQORZO was engineered to achieve a predictable exposure response, rapid onset of action and reversibility.2

The approval is based on the positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, SEQUOIA-HCM, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which demonstrated robust efficacy, safety, and clinically meaningful benefits across symptoms, exercise capacity, hemodynamics, and biomarker endpoints. The results from SEQUOIA-HCM showed that treatment with MYQORZO for 24 weeks significantly improved exercise capacity compared to placebo, increasing peak oxygen uptake (pVO2) measured by cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) by 1.8 mL/kg/min compared to baseline in patients treated with MYQORZO versus 0.0 mL/kg/min in patients treated with placebo (least square mean (LSM) difference [95% CI] of 1.74 mL/kg/min [1.04 - 2.44]; p=0.000002).1 The treatment effect of MYQORZO was consistent across all prespecified subgroups, including age, sex, patient baseline characteristics, and in patients receiving or not receiving background beta-blocker therapy. MYQORZO was well-tolerated, with no instances of worsening heart failure or treatment interruptions due to low LVEF.1 Hypertension (8% vs 2%) was the only adverse reaction occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly on MYQORZO than placebo.

See the full prescribing information for MYQORZO.

About CareMed Specialty Pharmacy:

CareMed is an independent Specialty Pharmacy affiliate of Onco360 and leading clinical support services company. CareMed is committed to bringing together the stakeholders involved in the rare and complex disease treatment process and serve the specialized needs of patients, providers, hospitals, manufacturers, health plans, and payers. CareMed is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York, and is a specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading institutional pharmacy, specialty infusion, and hospital services company servicing healthcare facilities in the United States. It is accredited through URAC, URAC Rare Disease, ACHC, and NAPB. For more information about CareMed, please visit CareMed.

References:

1MYQORZOTM (aficamten) [Package Insert]. South San Francisco, CA. Cytokinetics, LLC. 2025.

2Maron MS, Masri A, et al. Aficamten for Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. N Engl J Med. 2024 May 30;390(20):1849-1861. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2401424.