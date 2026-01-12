Rodeo Realty's Jimmy Heckenberg Of Heckenberg Realty Group Lists A New Architectural Statement On Brentwood Cul-De-Sac

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Listed by Rodeo Realty 's Jimmy Heckenberg of Heckenberg Realty Group; At the quiet end of a prized Brentwood cul-de-sac, a newly constructed estate has arrived that redefines the intersection of privacy, scale, and contemporary craftsmanship on the Westside. Set behind gates on a nearly 12,000-square-foot flat lot, 12227 Tweed offers a rare sense of seclusion in a neighborhood more often defined by proximity than retreat.

Encompassing more than 10,200 square feet, the estate is conceived not simply as a home, but as a private compound. The main residence houses six bedroom suites, complemented by a detached one-bedroom guest house with its own address-an increasingly scarce amenity in Brentwood. Together, they create a flexible, multi-generational environment designed for modern living at its highest level.

Developed by GME Development, the property reflects a meticulous approach to materiality and proportion. Venetian plaster walls, imported Italian stone, and curated designer collections from Milan lend the interiors a restrained yet elevated sensibility. Soaring ceilings and dramatic volumes are balanced by walls of Fleetwood glass, dissolving the boundary between interior and exterior and allowing light to animate the spaces throughout the day.

Outdoors, the estate distinguishes itself through sheer scale. The backyard unfolds as a resort-style landscape rarely found in the area: a 40-foot pool and spa, expansive flat lawns, mature landscaping, a heated covered terrace, and a full outdoor kitchen together create an environment equally suited to large-scale entertaining and quiet repose. The setting feels less like a city residence and more like a private sanctuary carefully concealed within it.

Inside, seven bedroom suites provide privacy and comfort, anchored by a primary wing defined by nearly 14-foot vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, a private fireplace lounge, and a spa-inspired bath. The main level centers around a Molteni-designed kitchen equipped with Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances, discreetly supported by a hidden chef's kitchen and walk-in pantry.

The lower level extends the home's lifestyle offering with a 5K theater, full gym, spa and massage room, wine cellar, and lounge-spaces that benefit from uncommon natural light thanks to a full-length light well. Throughout the estate, thoughtful infrastructure supports effortless living, including six HVAC zones, elevator access to all levels, and a gated motor court.

The residence arrives as a notable addition to Brentwood's upper-tier market-where true compound-style estates of this scale and discretion are increasingly rare. Moments from the neighborhood's dining, shopping, and leisure destinations, 12227 Tweed stands as a quiet benchmark of architectural confidence, privacy, and livability-unmistakably Brentwood.

