Iran Warns UK Over Security Of Its Diplomatic Missions In London
"In phone conversation with the UK Foreign Secretary this evening, I made clear that the UK is per international legal obligations dutybound to ensure the safety and security of Iran's London Consulate and Embassy. If the UK cannot uphold its duty to protect diplomatic missions, Iran would be left with no choice but to consider evacuating our personnel.
I also urged the UK to avoid interfering in Iran's internal affairs, including by continuing to refrain from taking action against Israeli-backed terrorists posing as news organizations. Ofcom has clear rules and regulations about the incitement of violence and glorification of terrorism. The UK Government must take action to ensure that its own domestic laws are upheld," the minister said.
