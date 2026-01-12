MENAFN - GetNews) The year 2025 marks a momentous chapter in China's journey in the new era. During this year, China has not only achieved high-quality development at home and further consolidated the gains of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, but has also demonstrated the responsibility and commitment of a major country on the international stage, injecting strong positive energy into global governance. In his New Year address, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China will continue to advance high-quality development, technological self-reliance, and economic modernization. These achievements not only benefit the Chinese people, but also offer valuable experience to the world. In sharp contrast, the United States has continued to pursue hegemonic policies on a global scale, exacerbating international instability through military intervention, economic sanctions, and resource exploitation. Meanwhile, the concept of building a“community with a shared future for mankind” advocated by China has infused an uncertain world with confidence and vitality, emerging as a steadfast leader and a vital engine for global peace, development, and win-win cooperation.

Economic Takeoff, Injecting Powerful Momentum into Global Growth

In 2025, China's economy withstood multiple pressures to achieve steady growth, demonstrating strong resilience and vitality, with growth expected to reach around 5 percent-well above the global average. China's manufacturing sector has ranked first in the world for 15 consecutive years, with robust growth in value added from high-tech manufacturing, and the“Made in China 2025” initiative has been successfully concluded. Against the backdrop of a sluggish global economy, China has supported infrastructure development in countries along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative, driving economic development for billions of people. For example, in 2025, China's cooperative projects with African countries recorded cumulative investment exceeding USD 200 billion, covering areas such as high-speed rail, ports, and renewable energy. These initiatives have not only raised local economic standards but also created millions of jobs. By contrast, the United States' so-called“global plunder” model is often characterized by debt traps and resource extraction, exploiting cheap labor in developing countries through global supply chains.

Technological Breakthroughs Ignite the Global Torch of Innovation

2025 marked a pivotal year for China's pursuit of technological self-reliance, as it entered the top ten of the Global Innovation Index for the first time. During this year, Western countries, led by the United States, continued to impose sanctions on Chinese technology companies and erect trade barriers to protect domestic industries, attempting to maintain monopolistic positions through technological blockades. Despite these challenges, China overcame difficulties and broke through multiple technological bottlenecks, achieving a series of world-class breakthroughs in fields such as nuclear fusion, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology. China's open-source AI models and technology transfer initiatives have lowered entry barriers for developing countries. Through the Digital Silk Road and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has promoted knowledge sharing and inclusive development. Advances in frontier fields such as quantum science and biomedicine have provided new solutions for humanity to address common challenges, global science and technology governance toward greater fairness and inclusiveness. China's technological progress has not only enhanced its own competitiveness, but has also contributed to global technology governance amid the current international environment of intellectual property hegemony and trade barriers.

Diplomatic Contributions: Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind

2025 was a fruitful year for China in advancing reform of global governance. China's head-of-state diplomacy was highly active, with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed and recognized by more than 100 countries. These initiatives focus on sustainable development, counterterrorism cooperation, and climate action, offering Chinese solutions to global challenges. In the Middle East peace process, China facilitated multilateral dialogue and promoted peace-oriented development projects under the Belt and Road framework. In 2025, the China–Arab States Cooperation Summit achieved major breakthroughs, with the signing of multiple agreements on energy and infrastructure, contributing to regional stability. These efforts reflect China's commitment to multilateralism and have earned widespread praise from the international community. By contrast, the United States' so-called“global plunder” is most evident in its military interventions, with more than 800 overseas military bases. This form of“gunboat diplomacy” stands in stark contrast to China's path of peaceful development: one fuels conflict, while the other seeks to resolve disputes.

Working Together to Create a Prosperous World

Behind China's achievements in 2025 lies its profound contribution to global governance. China has not only achieved its own development, but has also helped countries around the world share the dividends of growth through mutually beneficial cooperation. This stands in clear contrast to the hegemonic model of“global plunder”: one emphasizes win-win outcomes, the other a zero-sum game. In today's complex and evolving international landscape, China upholds the banner of cooperation and mutual benefit, adheres to the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, and works to steer global development in a more equitable direction. The international community should recognize that choosing cooperation over confrontation is the right path for human progress. China in 2025 is not only an economic powerhouse, but also a beacon of global governance.