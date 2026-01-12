403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt, Ireland Eye Closer Ties, Mull Regional Happenings
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and visiting Irish Minister of Migration, Trade and Defense Helen McEntee discussed Monday ways to promote bilateral cooperation and tackled the current regional and international developments.
During the talks, they also addressed several regional issues of mutual interest, primarily the latest situation in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Egyptian minister voiced appreciation to Ireland for its honorable positions on the Palestinian cause and its recognition of the State of Palestine, as well as its continued humanitarian support for Palestinian rights at European and international fora.
He also explained ongoing efforts being exerted to move to the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, underling the significance of announcing a transitional Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the enclave, and to form an international stabilization force as per UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2803.
The Egyptian minister also condemned the recent Israeli occupation recognition of "Somaliland" as an independent state, considering this a breach of international law and violation of Somalia's unity and sovereignty.
For her part, the Irish minister lauded Egyptian-Irish relations, commending Egypt as a key and pivotal partner of the European Union (EU).
She spoke highly of Cairo's essential role in backing the Palestinian issue and its continued efforts to alleviate the humanitarian anguish of the Gaza Strip. (end)
ism
During the talks, they also addressed several regional issues of mutual interest, primarily the latest situation in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
The Egyptian minister voiced appreciation to Ireland for its honorable positions on the Palestinian cause and its recognition of the State of Palestine, as well as its continued humanitarian support for Palestinian rights at European and international fora.
He also explained ongoing efforts being exerted to move to the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, underling the significance of announcing a transitional Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the enclave, and to form an international stabilization force as per UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2803.
The Egyptian minister also condemned the recent Israeli occupation recognition of "Somaliland" as an independent state, considering this a breach of international law and violation of Somalia's unity and sovereignty.
For her part, the Irish minister lauded Egyptian-Irish relations, commending Egypt as a key and pivotal partner of the European Union (EU).
She spoke highly of Cairo's essential role in backing the Palestinian issue and its continued efforts to alleviate the humanitarian anguish of the Gaza Strip. (end)
ism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment