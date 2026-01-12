Mauritania's Inflation Rises 0.8% In December
According to Ansade data, inflation for food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.2% in December compared with November, driven by items such as coffee, fish and seafood, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat. The“communications” segment recorded a 0.4% increase in prices, while the group comprising water, electricity, gas, housing, and other fuels rose by 0.2%.
The upward trend, the agency's survey noted, was recorded across the entire country. In the capital, Nouakchott, and in the city of Nouadhibou, prices rose by 0.5% in December compared with November. In the urban centers of Aioun, Rosso, and Atar, inflationary pressure was stronger, reaching 1% from November to December.
