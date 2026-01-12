Mauritania's Inflation Rises 0.8% In December

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Inflation in Mauritania rose by 0.8% in December 2025 compared with November, according to information from the National Agency for Statistics and Demographic and Economic Analysis (Ansade), released on Monday (12) by the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI). Food, water, electricity and gas, and communications were the main drivers of the increase. Compared with December 2024, prices rose by 1.2%.

According to Ansade data, inflation for food products and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.2% in December compared with November, driven by items such as coffee, fish and seafood, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, and meat. The“communications” segment recorded a 0.4% increase in prices, while the group comprising water, electricity, gas, housing, and other fuels rose by 0.2%.

The upward trend, the agency's survey noted, was recorded across the entire country. In the capital, Nouakchott, and in the city of Nouadhibou, prices rose by 0.5% in December compared with November. In the urban centers of Aioun, Rosso, and Atar, inflationary pressure was stronger, reaching 1% from November to December.

