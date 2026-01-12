India Emerges As Major Clean Energy Investment Destination, Says Pralhad Joshi At IRENA

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that the global energy transition will require unprecedented levels of investment and international cooperation, with India alone expected to need nearly USD 300 billion by 2030.

India a Key Destination for Clean Energy Investment

Addressing the 16th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the Union Minister said the investment requirement presents significant opportunities across renewable energy generation, energy storage, green hydrogen, grid infrastructure and manufacturing.

He noted that with stable policies and transparent markets, India continues to remain one of the most attractive destinations globally for clean energy investments.

Joshi stressed the need for stronger international cooperation, underscoring the importance of technology transfer, affordable finance, capacity building and harmonised standards to help developing countries scale up renewable energy while protecting their development priorities.

India Reaffirms Support for IRENA

Reiterating India's strong support for the IRENA, the Minister said India is ready to share its experience, institutions and technical expertise with member countries.

He said India will work closely with all partners, particularly Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, to speed up the global renewable energy transition, emphasising that the shift is about people, opportunities and a shared sustainable future, not just capacity addition.

Focus on People-Centric Energy Transition

Joshi participated in a High-Level Dialogue titled 'Reimagining Energy Futures: Bold Visions for Shared Prosperity' held on the sidelines of the assembly.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to a people-centric energy transition through stronger international cooperation in finance, technology and governance, stressing that it must be an inclusive mass movement. He noted that India added nearly 50 GW of renewable capacity in 2025.

India–UAE Cooperation on Climate and Clean Energy

The Union Minister also held discussions with Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, to further strengthen India–UAE cooperation on climate action, clean energy and food security.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the expanding partnership in renewable energy, investment and innovation, supported by multiple Memorandums of Understanding signed between 2014 and 2024 and aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goal.

The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, decentralised solutions, manufacturing, energy storage, technology and blended finance, with a focus on scalable, people-centric initiatives to boost energy security, resilience and sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)

