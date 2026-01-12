GB Completes Record EGP 4.16Bn Leasing Securitisation To Boost Financing Capacity

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) GB Lease & Factoring, a subsidiary of GB Capital-the financial services arm of GB Corp-announced the successful completion of a securitisation transaction involving part of its leasing portfolio, with a total value of EGP 4.16bn. The transaction was executed with the support of its sister company, Capital for Securitisation, and forms part of a broader multi-issuance securitisation programme.

The transaction represents the largest securitisation deal in Egypt's financial leasing sector in 2025, underscoring GB Lease & Factoring's leading position in the local market and its continued growth. It also reaffirms the company's prominent role in advancing securitisation within the non-banking financial services sector.

The securitisation marks a strategic step in strengthening the company's financing capabilities and diversifying its funding sources, in line with its strategy to enhance financial performance and expand market presence. It further reflects GB Lease & Factoring's commitment to achieving accelerated long-term growth and consolidating its market leadership.

Commenting on the transaction, Sherif Sabry, Managing Director of GB Lease & Factoring, said the successful completion of the company's tenth securitisation issuance, valued at EGP 4.16bn, demonstrates the strong confidence of capital markets and financial institutions in the company's solid financial position, the quality of its financing portfolio, and its efficiency in risk management and sustainable growth.

He added that the transaction ranks among the largest securitisations of financial leasing activities in the Egyptian market to date, describing it as a pivotal step in supporting the company's expansion plans and strengthening its role as a key financing partner contributing to the national economy.

Sabry also commended the efforts of the company's team and the effective collaboration with its strategic partners, noting that this integration was a key factor behind the successful execution of the transaction.

Several leading financial institutions played a central role in the deal, with Commercial International Bank (CIB), CI Capital Holding, and Arab African International Bank (AAIB) acting as financial advisors and lead arrangers. The National Bank of Egypt, Commercial International Bank, Suez Canal Bank, Arab African International Bank, and Banque du Caire participated as underwriters.

On the legal advisory side, El-Dreny & Partners served as legal counsel, while Middle East Ratings and Investors Service (MERIS) acted as the credit rating agency. Baker Tilly was appointed as financial auditor, and the transaction was completed with the support of Capital for Securitisation, GB Lease & Factoring's sister company.