Bihar: Revenue Officer Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe In Gopalganj

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) Despite repeated actions against corruption in Bihar, incidents of bribery involving government officials continue to surface almost daily. In a major action, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau has arrested a revenue officer posted in the Barauli Circle of Gopalganj district while accepting a bribe. The incident has caused a stir in administrative circles.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Singh, a Revenue Officer posted at the Barauli Circle office.

He was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000 in connection with a land mutation case.

According to official sources, a mutation case related to 9.9 decimal of land belonging to Shailendra Kumar, a resident of Baghaichi village, was pending at the circle office.

It is alleged that the revenue officer initially demanded Rs 10,000 to clear the mutation file. After negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 6,000.

Unable to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance Police Station and submitted a written complaint.

The Vigilance Investigation Bureau conducted a preliminary verification, which confirmed the demand for illegal gratification.

Following verification, a trap team was constituted, and a planned operation was carried out on Tuesday.

As soon as Revenue Officer Vijay Singh accepted the bribe money from the complainant, the vigilance team arrested him red-handed.

Confirming the action, Nagendra Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Investigation Bureau, said,“A complaint was received alleging that a revenue officer posted in Barauli Circle was demanding a bribe for land mutation. The complaint was verified and found to be true. A trap team was formed, and today the accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 6,000. Further legal action is underway.”

Following the arrest, the accused officer was taken into custody and is being interrogated. He is being produced at the Vigilance Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The Vigilance Department reiterated that its campaign against corruption will continue unabated and that no government employee is above the law.

The action has sent a strong message across the district administration.