4-Member Theft Gang Busted In Balkh

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A four-member gang of robbers has been detained in the capital of northern Balkh province, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Mohammad Isa Wasiq told Pajhwok Afghan News that the group carried out armed robberies, forcibly stealing mobile phones, cars and motorcycles from residents in various parts of Mazar-i-Sharif.

He added the detainees confessed to their crimes and admitted involvement in several robbery cases in the provincial capital.

Separately, the police headquarters burned 206 kilogrammes of human hair, which had been seized from the 5th police district of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Earlier, around 200km of human hair had been collected and destroyed in the province.

Wasiq warned that anyone buying or selling of human hair would be dealt legally.

